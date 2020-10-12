Lawmakers announce joint hearing on Epic Charter Schools audit

On Monday, the state Board of Education voted to seek to recoup $11.2 million from Epic officials.

The bulk of the funds being sought were identified by the audit as funds that exceeded a 5% state cap on administrative overhead costs.

The audit also found improper fund transfers, the improper mixing of public dollars among Epic’s two charter schools and lax oversight by the school’s local governing board and the state Department of Education.

The audit findings, believed to be the first of a two-part audit, were referred to the state Attorney General's Office, the FBI and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Epic officials have said while the audit calls for changes in state law it didn’t point out any violations of state law.

Baker chairs the House Common Education Committee, while McBride is chairman of the House Appropriations & Budge Subcommittee.