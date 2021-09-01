Law banning mask mandates at schools to be put on hold, Oklahoma judge rules

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction putting a law banning mask mandates in schools on hold.

The hold will not take effect until the written order is filed.

Parents and others had challenged Senate Bill 658 on several grounds. The judge determined the measure did not apply to private schools and therefore created an unconstitutional division though the risks to both groups are equal.

If schools mandate masks, they must also provide exemptions, the ruling indicates.

Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted that the ruling "is a victory for parental choice, personal responsibility and the rule of law. I have been clear from the beginning that parents should have the right to make decisions about the health and education of their children."

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke, M.D., also issued a statement: