Law banning mask mandates at schools to be put on hold, Oklahoma judge rules

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction putting a law banning mask mandates in schools on hold.
The hold will not take effect until the written order is filed.
Parents and others had challenged Senate Bill 658 on several grounds. The judge determined the measure did not apply to private schools and therefore created an unconstitutional division though the risks to both groups are equal.
If schools mandate masks, they must also provide exemptions, the ruling indicates.
Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted that the ruling "is a victory for parental choice, personal responsibility and the rule of law. I have been clear from the beginning that parents should have the right to make decisions about the health and education of their children."
Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke, M.D., also issued a statement:
“This is just a first step in ensuring our schools maintain local control and can choose the best path for their students, faculty and staff. It’s important to remember that while we’ve seen how easily COVID can spread in schools, the virus doesn’t stay within the school walls. For each infected student, there is a risk of additional infections amongst their friends, family and the community. We must all do our part to keep the community safe. This includes allowing our schools and businesses the freedom to develop mitigation efforts that can slow the spread of this terrible virus.”
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights had announced earlier in the week that Oklahoma is one of five states being investigated over blocking mask mandates in schools.
The hearing Wednesday morning in Oklahoma County District Court was scheduled after a lawsuit was filed Aug. 13 by the Oklahoma State Medical Association and a group of parents whose children have serious medical conditions and are enrolled in public schools in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Norman.