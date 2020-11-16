Latest round of returning students heads into Tulsa classrooms

"We are extremely concerned about the case counts that we're seeing and the rise that we've seen in the number of COVID cases in our community in the last two weeks," Gist said.

"It is absolutely critical for everyone in Tulsa to wear their masks and wash their hands and watch their distance so that our students can be in school. There is really nothing more important than making sure our students are able to stay in school when we're thinking about the way that our community functions. It is critical that we get our students back to school."

In the past two weeks, suburban school districts, which had been meeting in person, have moved their secondary students back to distance learning until after Thanksgiving break largely as a result of staffing shortages caused by quarantines and COVID-19 diagnoses.

Districts are struggling to overcome a serious lack of bus drivers and substitute teachers. Tulsa Public Schools is no stranger to these issues, which Gist acknowledges are bound to get worse.