Late WWII Lt. Gen. Raymond McLain honored at Tulsa high school that bears his name

A longtime Oklahoma National Guard officer who became the only Guardsman to lead a corp in combat in World War II was recognized Thursday in a special ceremony at the Tulsa school that bears his name.

As part of McLain High School’s annual end-of-the-year awards assembly, Lt. Gen. Raymond McLain was officially inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.

McLain, who died in 1954, was recognized to kick off the assembly, with Principal Renee Rabovsky accepting the honor on behalf of McLain’s family, who could not attend.

Col. Kelly Zachgo, vice president of the Oklahoma Military Heritage Foundation Board, said: “We are so pleased to be here and thrilled we could make this happen. Gen. Raymond McLain and our other honorees make us all proud of those who wear the uniform of the United States military and preserve our rights and freedoms.”

McLain, an Oklahoma City resident, originally fought in World War I, returning home afterward to become a successful businessman and civic leader.

However, he would again be called to leave civilian life behind to fight for his country.

An artillery commander for the 45th Infantry Division during World War II, he led fighting units in Sicily, Italy and France before being assigned to command the XIX Corps. It consisted of the 2nd Armored Division and three infantry divisions, putting McLain in charge of some 50,000 troops.

By the end of the war, his decorations had grown to include two Distinguished Service Crosses, two Distinguished Service Medals and a Silver Star.

McLain High School was named for him in 1959.

The latest induction class included two late Tulsans, as well: Gen. Roscoe Cartwright and Spc. 4 Joe Thomas.

Zachgo said the Hall of Fame traditionally holds inductions as part of an annual banquet, but it’s been canceled the last two years due to COVID.

“This year, our board decided to ensure we found a way to induct each honoree with individual ceremonies,” she said.

Rabovsky said, “We just want to say thank you for choosing McLain to be a part of the ceremony to honor Gen. McLain, our namesake. I don’t think there’s a better place to do it.”

The principal read a statement from McLain’s family to the assembly, which included students and staff members.

“General McLain believed that if you have a goal, believe in it, protect it, and strive to do your best to obtain that goal. If you love something, believe in it and protect it. If you believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want and go wherever you want. Don’t do something for notoriety or recognition. Do it because it is the right thing to do and it is what you believe is right. Don’t give up, don’t retreat, and always hold your head high.”

McLain, who was born in Kentucky and moved later to Oklahoma, had little formal education. He attended school only through the sixth grade but later enrolled in business college.

Following World War II, he remained on active duty. Later he became the comptroller of the Army and was appointed the Army’s first statutory comptroller general.

He is buried at Rose Hill Burial Park in Oklahoma City.

