Langston University's Tulsa presence shifting but not diminishing, president says

"In the days of budget reductions ... I think you will see more universities and entities consolidated and focus on areas of excellence rather than one-size-fits-all," Smith said.

"And then, when you look at the landscape of Tulsa, and in particular north Tulsa, there's just a need to focus on north Tulsans and health care," he said.

"I just think this was a good opportunity for everyone to focus on what we do best."

Langston's fiercely loyal alumni are sometimes wary of changes to their alma mater's academic programs, but Smith said he's received mostly good response about this one.

"When you explain where we are fiscally and operationally, I did not find the masses were against it," Smith said. "Ultimately, Langston alumni love Langston University and they just want it to thrive."

The agreement with OSU must still be approved by the board of regents that oversees both institutions, but Smith said he does not expect opposition.

"I feel good about our board and the conversations I've been able to have with them, even on the (civil rights) complaint," he said. "When we've talked about what's best for Langston University going forward, they've not fought be on anything. What we've wanted to do, they've allowed us to do."

