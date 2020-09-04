Langston University's Tulsa presence shifting but not diminishing, president says

Langston University may be changing its focus in Tulsa, but it's not going away, President Kent Smith said Friday.
"We're not leaving Tulsa," he said by telephone. "We're maintaining a strong footprint. This is how we see the future."
On Thursday, a series of agreements were announced that will result in Langston dropping most of its degree programs in Tulsa in order to focus on a few of its best in the area of rehabilitation services. It is also expanding its nursing program and working with Oklahoma State University to start a master's of nursing program, including nurse practitioner, and an Africana studies program.
In return, Langston will receive more than $15 million in additional funding and an association with the OSU Center for Health Sciences.
The arrangement will also allow OSU to offer a broader variety of academic programs on its Tulsa campus.
Smith said Langston will remain on its North Greenwood Avenue campus, which will soon open a new allied health building.
The changes have the potential to settle several long-standing higher education issues in Tulsa, including a civil rights complaint, but Smith said it was really more of a matter of deciding to do fewer things better.
"In the days of budget reductions ... I think you will see more universities and entities consolidated and focus on areas of excellence rather than one-size-fits-all," Smith said.
"And then, when you look at the landscape of Tulsa, and in particular north Tulsa, there's just a need to focus on north Tulsans and health care," he said.
"I just think this was a good opportunity for everyone to focus on what we do best."
Langston's fiercely loyal alumni are sometimes wary of changes to their alma mater's academic programs, but Smith said he's received mostly good response about this one.
"When you explain where we are fiscally and operationally, I did not find the masses were against it," Smith said. "Ultimately, Langston alumni love Langston University and they just want it to thrive."
The agreement with OSU must still be approved by the board of regents that oversees both institutions, but Smith said he does not expect opposition.
"I feel good about our board and the conversations I've been able to have with them, even on the (civil rights) complaint," he said. "When we've talked about what's best for Langston University going forward, they've not fought be on anything. What we've wanted to do, they've allowed us to do."
