KIPP Tulsa supporters pack Tulsa school board meeting

With Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education set to reconsider the reauthorization agreement for one of its charter school sites, KIPP Tulsa supporters packed the Education Service Center’s Selman Room on Monday evening.

As of press time, the school board had not voted on the agreement, which was brought back by the administration for reconsideration after the board’s Oct. 10 vote to reauthorize KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School through June 2026 ended in a 3-3 tie.

By a 4-2 vote, the board voted in October to reauthorize KIPP Tulsa’s middle school, College Prep, for another three years, albeit with additional reporting requirements due to concerns about test scores and financial reporting.

Located in the former Mark Twain Elementary School at 541 S. 43rd West Ave., the school graduated its first senior class in May. It has been recognized by the College Board for its female students’ participation rates in the Advanced Placement program’s computer science exams in 2020 and 2021.

However, in July, KIPP Tulsa was accredited with a warning by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Among the deficiencies specifically noted were not turning in required reports on time and exceeding the administrative cost cap allowed under state law.

Accredited with a warning means there is at least one deficiency that substantially affects the quality of education offered at a district or school.

“I have a debt to this school I can never fully repay,” KIPP Tulsa University Prep graduate Michael Hinojosa said. “The people of north Tulsa require as many good schools as they can possibly get. Those same schools require as much support from anyone who can and is willing to provide.”

The board also listened to another round of public comment on board seat redistricting Monday night, although no votes were on the agenda for the topic.

State law requires school districts whose board seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the U.S. Census results are submitted to the U.S. president.

To date, Tulsa Public Schools has released 10 different maps for potential methods of redistricting, as well as an online survey. However, several attendees said access to the information has not been been equitable.

“I picked up a redistricting survey,” Darryl Bright said, holding up a paper copy of TPS’ redistricting survey. “There’s no maps attached. There’s no way on here to get those maps. Are you serious?”

