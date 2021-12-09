KIPP Tulsa, OKC charter schools announce merger

Two Oklahoma charter schools are combining forces in 2022.

Officials with KIPP Tulsa and KIPP Oklahoma City announced that their schools will be merging to form KIPP Oklahoma effective July 1. The pair are already part of the same network of 270 KIPP charter schools across 21 states.

“We could not be more enthusiastic about coming together with our KIPP teammates in Oklahoma City,” KIPP Tulsa Board Chairman Jason Kirksey said. “This represents a huge opportunity for us to better support teachers and staff and to fully unlock the potential of our students and alumni to succeed in college and lead fulfilling lives.”

KIPP Tulsa operates a middle school at 1661 E. Virgin St. in the former E.W. Woods Elementary School and a high school in the former Mark Twain Elementary School. A spokeswoman for the KIPP Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with KIPP charter schools’ national network, said the two Tulsa campuses have a combined 589 students.

KIPP Oklahoma City serves 435 students in grades four to eight at a single campus on the north side of Oklahoma City.