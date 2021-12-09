KIPP Tulsa, OKC charter schools announce merger

Two Oklahoma charter schools are combining forces in 2022.
Officials with KIPP Tulsa and KIPP Oklahoma City announced that their schools will be merging to form KIPP Oklahoma effective July 1. The pair are already part of the same network of 270 KIPP charter schools across 21 states.
“We could not be more enthusiastic about coming together with our KIPP teammates in Oklahoma City,” KIPP Tulsa Board Chairman Jason Kirksey said. “This represents a huge opportunity for us to better support teachers and staff and to fully unlock the potential of our students and alumni to succeed in college and lead fulfilling lives.”
KIPP Tulsa operates a middle school at 1661 E. Virgin St. in the former E.W. Woods Elementary School and a high school in the former Mark Twain Elementary School. A spokeswoman for the KIPP Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with KIPP charter schools’ national network, said the two Tulsa campuses have a combined 589 students.
KIPP Oklahoma City serves 435 students in grades four to eight at a single campus on the north side of Oklahoma City.
State statute requires charter schools to have an authorizer, such as a public school district, a tribe, a university or, in certain circumstances, the Oklahoma State Board of Education. KIPP Tulsa is authorized by Tulsa Public Schools, while its counterpart in Oklahoma City is authorized by Oklahoma City Public Schools.
Darius Kirk is the executive director of KIPP Tulsa and will serve in that same capacity for KIPP Oklahoma after the merger. He said there are no plans to change the authorizers for any of the involved campuses and described the move as an opportunity for the KIPP campuses to better pool their resources.
Although the schools will be pooling resources, campus-level personnel will remain unchanged.
“In our meetings with legal counsel, we went through every possible solution,” Kirk said. “We thought this would be the best for us, for our scholars and for the philanthropic community.
“We appreciate TPS and all their partnerships, as we are better together.”