KIPP Tulsa charter high school reauthorized by Tulsa school board

Drawing loud cheers from an overflow crowd, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously voted Monday night to reverse course and reauthorize KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School through June 2026.

“We are elated that we are in partnership with TPS,” KIPP Tulsa Executive Director Darius Kirk said. “We are working together to impact the northside. That to me speaks volumes. We still have a lot of work to do as an entity, though.”

The reauthorization agreement was initially brought before the board at its Oct. 10 meeting as part of the consent agenda. With board member Judith Barba Perez absent that night due to illness, the recommendation did not pass with a 3-3 tied vote, prompting the administration to bring it back at Monday's meeting.

As approved Monday night, the charter school will be required to address the accreditation deficiencies denoted by the Oklahoma State Department of Education earlier this year.

In July, KIPP Tulsa was accredited with a warning by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Among the deficiencies specifically noted were not turning in required reports on time and exceeding the administrative cost cap allowed under state law.

Accredited with a warning means there is at least one deficiency that substantially affects the quality of education offered at a district or school.

When asked by board members at Monday night’s meeting, TPS Chief Innovation Officer Andrea Castaneda, who handles the district’s charter school agreements, said KIPP Tulsa has already taken steps internally to address the administrative cost issues raised by the state.

Additionally, the school will be required to come back before the board to provide an update on its status.

That request came from Jennettie Marshall, who voted against the school’s reauthorization in October due to unanswered questions and a misunderstanding about whether the school had representation on hand when the agreements for University Prep and KIPP Tulsa’s middle school, College Prep, were first presented.

Both KIPP Tulsa campuses are less than one mile outside of Marshall’s current board district boundaries.

Since that initial meeting, Marshall said her questions had been answered through meetings with KIPP Tulsa staff, including time spent on campus. While she was appreciative of the warm welcome she received from the school’s community, she said the continued conversation was necessary in order to properly represent those families.

“I am adamant that I need this relationship,” Marshall said. “I want to hear from you, because that way I can ask you questions.

“I am 100% on your team, but I need this relationship to continue beyond tonight. I want you to come back here next year and tell us your success stories.”

Located in the former Mark Twain Elementary School at 541 S. 43rd West Ave., west of downtown, KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School graduated its first senior class in May. It has also been recognized by the College Board for its female students’ participation rates in the Advanced Placement program’s computer science exams.

“We need our schools for the northside community for our northside students,” said Kathryn Foster, a grandparent of a KIPP Tulsa student and one of the charter school’s supporters that packed the Education Service Center Monday night. “This is needed.”