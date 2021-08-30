Kellyville Schools moves to distance learning

Another northeastern Oklahoma school district has temporarily stopped holding in-person classes due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Kellyville Public Schools will be in distance learning until Sept. 7. As of Friday, 27 students and three employees had tested positive for COVID-19, with 21 cases reported at the high school.

Other area school districts at least partially in distance learning until Sept. 7 include Tahlequah, Glenpool and Okmulgee.

Several suburban districts are seeing a continued increase in the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19 either by testing positive or through close-contact exposure.

As of Monday afternoon, Bartlesville Public Schools had 97 active cases of COVID-19 among its students, a one-week increase of 19 cases. The district also had 284 students in quarantine, including 61 at Wilson Elementary School alone.

At Jenks Public Schools, 104 students and eight employees had tested positive as of the close of business Friday, with 22 cases reported just at the district’s central campus, which houses Jenks Freshman Academy, Jenks High School and the district's alternative program.

By comparison, Jenks had 68 reported student cases on Aug. 20.