Kellyville Schools moves to distance learning
Another northeastern Oklahoma school district has temporarily stopped holding in-person classes due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Kellyville Public Schools will be in distance learning until Sept. 7. As of Friday, 27 students and three employees had tested positive for COVID-19, with 21 cases reported at the high school. 

Other area school districts at least partially in distance learning until Sept. 7 include Tahlequah, Glenpool and Okmulgee. 

Several suburban districts are seeing a continued increase in the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19 either by testing positive or through close-contact exposure. 

As of Monday afternoon, Bartlesville Public Schools had 97 active cases of COVID-19 among its students, a one-week increase of 19 cases. The district also had 284 students in quarantine, including 61 at Wilson Elementary School alone.

At Jenks Public Schools, 104 students and eight employees had tested positive as of the close of business Friday, with 22 cases reported just at the district’s central campus, which houses Jenks Freshman Academy, Jenks High School and the district's alternative program. 

By comparison, Jenks had 68 reported student cases on Aug. 20.

Sand Springs Public Schools, which published its updated COVID-19 counts on Friday evening, reported 63 current positive cases among its staff and students, more than double the count from its previous report. The district does not differentiate between staff and students in its case counts. 

The number of confirmed cases also more than doubled within a week at Catoosa Public Schools. As of the most recent report from the Rogers County district, 49 students had tested positive for COVID-19, including 25 at Catoosa High School alone.

Meanwhile, Broken Arrow Public Schools began publishing student and staff COVID-19 confirmed case numbers on Monday. As of its initial report, 101 students and 22 employees had tested positive this school year.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, as of Monday afternoon, children ages 5-17 have accounted for 63,214 COVID-19 cases statewide. That's 11.91% of Oklahoma’s total COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic. 

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

