Kayse Shrum to be Oklahoma State University's next president

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday night to name Dr. Kayse Shrum the 19th president of Oklahoma State University.

After about 14 hours in executive session, the regents met in open session and voted unanimously for Shrum’s appointment as successor to OSU’s current president, Burns Hargis. The special meeting was gaveled in about 9 a.m. Friday at the OSU Student Union solely for the purpose of interviewing and evaluating candidates.

Shrum, who earned her doctorate in osteopathic medicine from OSU, has been president of OSU’s Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa since 2103. While in that role, she also served in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet as the secretary of science and innovation for 15 months.

More than 30 people, including students, faculty, staff and community members, served on the search committee for Hargis’ replacement.

The OSU student newspaper, the O’Colly, had reported that two of the four finalists were OSU alumni: Shrum and Bill Hardgrave. When asked Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the university declined to identify the other two candidates.