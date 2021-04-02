Kayse Shrum to be Oklahoma State University's next president

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday night to name Dr. Kayse Shrum the 19th president of Oklahoma State University.
After about 14 hours in executive session, the regents met in open session and voted unanimously for Shrum’s appointment as successor to OSU’s current president, Burns Hargis. The special meeting was gaveled in about 9 a.m. Friday at the OSU Student Union solely for the purpose of interviewing and evaluating candidates.
Shrum, who earned her doctorate in osteopathic medicine from OSU, has been president of OSU’s Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa since 2103. While in that role, she also served in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet as the secretary of science and innovation for 15 months.
More than 30 people, including students, faculty, staff and community members, served on the search committee for Hargis’ replacement.
The OSU student newspaper, the O’Colly, had reported that two of the four finalists were OSU alumni: Shrum and Bill Hardgrave. When asked Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the university declined to identify the other two candidates.
Hardgrave completed his doctorate in information sciences at OSU in 1993 and is currently the provost at Auburn University. He was previously the dean of Auburn’s Harbert College of Business and held the Bradberry chair in information systems at the University of Arkansas’ Walton School of Business.
Hargis was just the second OSU graduate to serve as the university’s president. He announced his retirement in October. When he officially steps down on July 1, he will have served 13 years in the role.
Prior to coming to OSU, Hargis was a vice chairman of Bank of Oklahoma and practiced law in Oklahoma City for 28 years.
