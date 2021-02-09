Judith Barba wins Tulsa school board seat; John Fothergill leads in Tulsa County treasurer's race

Despite icy weather, municipal and school elections continued as scheduled Tuesday across portions of the Tulsa area.

According to unofficial results posted at 9:20 p.m., Judith Barba won the Tulsa Public Schools District 2 board seat with 53.03 percent of the vote over Marsha Francine Campbell and Theresa Hinman. Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, Barba currently works as a manager for Growing Together Tulsa in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.

The area represented by the District 2 seat includes Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah, and Springdale elementary schools; Carver and Will Rogers College middle schools; and Booker T. Washington and Will Rogers College high schools.

Because Barba had more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, no general election will be needed to fill the seat.

Votes were still being counted in the Republican primary for Tulsa County treasurer. As of 9 p.m., John Fothergill led Francis Hart III, 2,630 to 877, with about two-thirds of all precincts reporting.

With no Democratic candidate running, the winner of the Republican primary will succeed former Tulsa County Treasurer Dennis Semler, who retired in September after serving 25 years.