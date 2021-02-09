Judith Barba wins Tulsa school board seat; John Fothergill leads in Tulsa County treasurer's race

Despite icy weather, municipal and school elections continued as scheduled Tuesday across portions of the Tulsa area.
According to unofficial results posted at 9:20 p.m., Judith Barba won the Tulsa Public Schools District 2 board seat with 53.03 percent of the vote over Marsha Francine Campbell and Theresa Hinman. Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, Barba currently works as a manager for Growing Together Tulsa in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.
The area represented by the District 2 seat includes Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah, and Springdale elementary schools; Carver and Will Rogers College middle schools; and Booker T. Washington and Will Rogers College high schools.
Because Barba had more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, no general election will be needed to fill the seat.
Votes were still being counted in the Republican primary for Tulsa County treasurer. As of 9 p.m., John Fothergill led Francis Hart III, 2,630 to 877, with about two-thirds of all precincts reporting.
With no Democratic candidate running, the winner of the Republican primary will succeed former Tulsa County Treasurer Dennis Semler, who retired in September after serving 25 years.
With 60 percent of precincts reporting by 9 p.m., both propositions of a $16.1 million bond issue for Jenks Public Schools were passing with 77.26 and 76.74 percent of the vote respectively. Bond issues require approval by at least 60 percent of voters in order to pass.
Vote tallying in the school board elections for both Owasso and Collinsville also ran past 9 p.m.
As of deadline, Ryan Flanery led a three-candidate field for seat No. 1 on Collinsville’s Board of Education, having received 62.2 percent of the votes cast.
In Owasso, Stephanie Ruttman led a five-candidate field for seat No. 1 with 30.56 percent of the votes cast and 41 percent of precincts reporting. Seat No. 1 represents the district’s northeast side.
Meanwhile, the unofficial results are in for three area school districts’ elections.
In Pawhuska, Justin Turney received 58.82% of the votes cast to win school board seat No. 1 outright over Shannon Shaw Duty and Lyndell Malone.
Voters in the Caney Valley district in southern Washington County approved a $10.5 million bond package. Along with roofing, parking and drainage improvements, the bond will pay for a 13,000-square-foot facility at the high school in Ramona that can serve as a storm shelter for up to 500 people and a new cafetorium — a combination of a cafeteria and an auditorium — at the district’s elementary school in Ochelata.
The Caney Valley bond package also includes money for new school buses and more student Chromebooks. Each bond proposition received more than 86 percent of the votes cast.
Creek County voters also approved a $200,000 transportation bond proposal from Depew Public Schools by a 79-31 count.
