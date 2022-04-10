 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jenks, Wagoner, Preston take academic bowl state

Academic teams from three Tulsa-area high schools won state titles last weekend at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s state tournament at Rose State College.

Defeating Stillwater by more than 200 points in the Class 6A final, Jenks High School won its first academic state title since 2010.

The Jenks team is comprised of Caleb Mangesho, Easton Deyoe, Caleb Loehrke, Aaron Siebert, Jolie Abdo, Daniel Wang, Hayden Bertotti, Jeremy Song, Cora Brown, Emily Arlan, Elaine Gao, Whitaker McManus, Tara Valadkhani and Jordan Wallace. Their coaches are Mike Horn and Kody Engle.

With an average victory margin of 115 points per game, Wagoner High School won the Class 4A state title.

Coached by John French and Trent Morris, students on the Wagoner team include captain Shelby Russell, Blake Bennett, Raven Bruce, Aubrey Cagle, Chandle Dimick, Hank Hardin, Richie Hardin, Anthony Herndon, Tyson Hodges, Morgan Johnson, Zachary Mays, Ethan Muehlenweg, Whitnie Owens, Chloe Triggs, Mechelle Vermillion and Joey Wilson.

In Class 3A, Preston came back through the consolation bracket and defeated Crossings Christian, 230-220, in the finals to secure the Okmulgee County school’s first academic bowl OSSAA state title.

Coached by Jon Robertson and Gavin Allen, students on the team include Skyler Price, Thomas Hurst, Kalli Bunner, Chris Crow, Joe McCullah, Brady Long, Chaz Lujan, Luke Smith, Nadia Webb, Jake Price, Josh Varon and Jayden Herring.

Additionally, two Tulsa-area private schools are state runners-up in their respective classifications.

Bishop Kelley finished second in Class 5A, losing in the finals to Bishop McGuinness.

Students on the Bishop Kelley team include captain McCaleb Doyle, Justin Walter, Jed Nelson, Payton Beech, Trey Mathews, Josh Walter, Divya Thomas, Daniel Papa and Dylan Huntley. Their coach is Medea Bendel.

In Class 2A, Regent Preparatory finished second to Oklahoma Christian Academy.

Students on the Regent Prep team include captain Julia White, Carmen Baker, Lily Battles, Nate Beitel, Mason Berg, Rose Newhouse, Emma Robinson, Ross Phelps, Ashlyn Walker and Clay Webster. Their coach is Mike Christie.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 5, the event was postponed due to winter storms across the state.

Other Tulsa-area state qualifiers were teams from Booker T. Washington in Class 6A, Claremore in Class 5A, Cascia Hall and Verdigris in Class 4A, Morris in Class 3A and Riverfield Country Day School in Class 2A.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

