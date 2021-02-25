Jenks to extend distance learning for freshmen, high school

Older students at Jenks Public Schools will stay in distance learning a little longer than originally anticipated.

On Thursday evening, district officials announced that Jenks Freshman Academy and Jenks High School will remain in distance learning through Wednesday while clean-up efforts continue from water damage sustained during the mid-February stretch of ice, snow and subfreezing temperatures.

The two campuses originally were scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Monday after multiple leaks were discovered the week of Feb. 13, affecting about 25 classrooms and common areas across several buildings.

Friday originally was listed on the district’s calendar as a distance learning day. However, Jenks students in prekindergarten through eighth grade will have in-person classes on Friday after the distance learning day was shifted to Feb. 19.

