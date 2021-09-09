Jenks school board approves mask mandate

The board’s vote was taken before a largely unmasked audience of about 50 people. All but one of the speakers during the public comment period objected to the proposed mask requirement, prompting cheers from the audience.

“There are obviously a lot of nonmaskers here, and I’m betting they opt out,” parent Rebecca Goodman said. “So then what’s the point? If you have this many kids whose parents opt out, … what’s the point? We’ll be right back to where we are now.

“My freedoms shouldn’t end where your fear begins.”

Despite multiple requests from school board President Terry Keeling for order, several attendees shouted their disappointment at the board and district officials during the course of the meeting.

Discussion among board members about the mask mandate’s opt-out provisions prompted shouts of “Why bother?” from the audience and calls for the district to instead implement an opt-in policy for masking.

One woman was escorted out of the room by campus police after she attempted to start a “Shame on you” chant aimed at board members and district officials during their discussion of the proposal.