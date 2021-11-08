Jenks Public Schools suspends mask mandate

JENKS — Citing declining COVID-19 case numbers, Jenks Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to suspend the district’s mask requirement effective immediately.

“The discussion when we implemented this was that it was temporary,” board President Terry Keeling said. “It feels like the numbers are in a spot it could be lifted now. We never wanted this to be permanent, and we made that loud and clear.

“My personal feeling is that this is a fluid situation. While we all have opinions about masks, if we need to implement them again, we can.”

As of Friday, the district had 32 reported cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff. By comparison, when the school board approved Jenks’ mask requirement in mid-September, the district had 131 reported cases.

In order to be in compliance with a temporary injunction from the Oklahoma County District Court, Jenks’ mask requirement included opt-out language on religious or medical grounds or for strongly held personal beliefs.

Superintendent Stacey Butterfield advised the board that almost one-quarter of the district’s employees and 19% of its students had formally opted out of the mask requirement.