Jenks Public Schools returns to in-person instruction after starting the school year through distance learning

"Whatever the case may be, we want to be open and willing to work with them as much as possible to give them some peace of mind," Loeber said. "If they can't or do not provide medical documentation, then we're going to have to act in what's the best interest for our students first. So if there's only two sections of a certain subject, we can't create a virtual teacher just for two sections."

Jenks High School Principal David Beiler said it's critical to maintain the safety and health of students and employees while they're at school. Being cognizant and respectful of those who are concerned with coming back to the classroom is a major balancing act.

At the same time, Beiler believes in-person learning is much more effective for students than distance learning. Kids, as well as teachers, feel energized when they collaborate together.

Thursday almost seemed like a second first day of school for Jenks. Although the district is in its fourth week of the school year, the emphasis wasn't on instruction as students re-adjusted to the classroom experience.