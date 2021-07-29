Jenks Public Schools reopening application window for virtual option

JENKS — With local COVID-19 case numbers climbing, Jenks Public Schools is reopening the 2021-22 application window for its full-time virtual option for younger students.

Applications for Jenks students in kindergarten through sixth grade to switch from in-person instruction to the Trojan Connect program must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 13.

Until the district is able to confirm staffing and capacity levels, all new applications will be placed on a wait list. Spokesman Rob Loeber said every effort will be made to notify families of their status before the district’s Meet the Teacher events Aug. 16. Classes start Aug. 18.

“We will provide as much notice as possible, but we have to acknowledge that we’re changing a student’s programming,” Loeber said. “We’ve been preparing all summer for them to be there in person this fall. If that changes, it just can’t happen overnight.”

For the 2021-22 school year, Jenks East Elementary School and Jenks East Intermediate School will host Trojan Connect for students in sixth grade and younger. Students will be expected to come to campus once a week and will have access to the schools’ libraries.