Jenks Public Schools reopening application window for virtual option

JENKS — With local COVID-19 case numbers climbing, Jenks Public Schools is reopening the 2021-22 application window for its full-time virtual option for younger students.
Applications for Jenks students in kindergarten through sixth grade to switch from in-person instruction to the Trojan Connect program must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
Until the district is able to confirm staffing and capacity levels, all new applications will be placed on a wait list. Spokesman Rob Loeber said every effort will be made to notify families of their status before the district’s Meet the Teacher events Aug. 16. Classes start Aug. 18.
“We will provide as much notice as possible, but we have to acknowledge that we’re changing a student’s programming,” Loeber said. “We’ve been preparing all summer for them to be there in person this fall. If that changes, it just can’t happen overnight.”
For the 2021-22 school year, Jenks East Elementary School and Jenks East Intermediate School will host Trojan Connect for students in sixth grade and younger. Students will be expected to come to campus once a week and will have access to the schools’ libraries.
While enrolled in the online program, Trojan Connect students will be considered Jenks East Elementary or Jenks East Intermediate students, regardless of where they live in the district. However, if they choose to return to traditional in-person classes, they will go back to their neighborhood schools.
Jenks students in seventh grade and up can still potentially make the switch, as well, contingent upon their class schedule needs. Secondary school families are asked to contact their student’s specific campus as soon as possible if considering going the online route for the coming school year.
“The vast majority of our families want to send their child to traditional, in-person learning, but it is important for us to have this fully virtual opportunity for families who need it or who learned that their child learns best in a virtual environment,” Loeber said.
As of Thursday, enrollment was still open for a few other area school districts’ all-online or blended programs, including Sapulpa and Sand Springs.
The enrollment request deadline for Sapulpa’s online option is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 16, and the first day of school is Aug. 19.
A spokeswoman for Sand Springs Public Schools did not have an enrollment deadline for the district’s online and blended learning programs. Sand Springs Public Schools starts classes on Aug. 17.
Enrollment in Bixby Public Schools’ virtual option, Spartan Connection Academy, is closed for students in eighth grade and younger. However, it is still accepting applications from high school students.
Meanwhile, enrollment is closed for virtual programs through Catoosa, Owasso, Tulsa and Union schools.
