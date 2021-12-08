Jenks leader to become head of Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

A Tulsa-area woman, Elizabeth Inbody, will take the helm of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence next month after serving seven years as executive director of the award-winning Jenks Public Schools Foundation.
Inbody’s tenure will begin Jan. 3 as she succeeds Emily Stratton, who is retiring after serving 22 years as executive director.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue Emily’s legacy of advancing outstanding educational initiatives throughout Oklahoma,” Inbody said. “I share her passion for public education and for the pursuit of academic excellence in Oklahoma public schools.”
While at the Jenks Public Schools Foundation, Inbody completed a five-year initiative to fund and support STEM learning labs at six school sites, and she increased the foundation’s funding to Jenks Public Schools by 580%.
Before joining the Jenks Public Schools Foundation, Inbody served as communications and events coordinator at Crosstown Learning Center of Tulsa. She began her professional career in retail and served as the lead buyer of women’s apparel for Harold’s Stores for eight years.
“Elizabeth Inbody brings a wealth of experience as a nonprofit leader and executive director of one of the state’s largest and most successful public school foundations,” said Jami Rhoades Antonisse, president of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. “Her knowledge and experience, coupled with her commitment to excellence in public education, will be great assets for the future of our foundation and for our state’s public schools.”
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence was founded in 1985 by then-U.S. Sen. David Boren to strengthen support for public education in Oklahoma. Since 1987, the foundation and its partners have invested more than $12.6 million in teacher grants, scholarships and awards directly benefiting Oklahoma public school teachers and students.