Jenks leader to become head of Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

A Tulsa-area woman, Elizabeth Inbody, will take the helm of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence next month after serving seven years as executive director of the award-winning Jenks Public Schools Foundation.

Inbody’s tenure will begin Jan. 3 as she succeeds Emily Stratton, who is retiring after serving 22 years as executive director.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue Emily’s legacy of advancing outstanding educational initiatives throughout Oklahoma,” Inbody said. “I share her passion for public education and for the pursuit of academic excellence in Oklahoma public schools.”

While at the Jenks Public Schools Foundation, Inbody completed a five-year initiative to fund and support STEM learning labs at six school sites, and she increased the foundation’s funding to Jenks Public Schools by 580%.

Before joining the Jenks Public Schools Foundation, Inbody served as communications and events coordinator at Crosstown Learning Center of Tulsa. She began her professional career in retail and served as the lead buyer of women’s apparel for Harold’s Stores for eight years.