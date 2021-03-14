Jenks film students win big in C-Span contest spotlighting America's problems

“I tell them every year to just be happy if they win anything,” Raphael said. “Most students do not win. Just getting an honorable mention puts them in the top 5 percent nationally. We have our fourth first place finish and second in a row this year, which is just unheard of.”

Sophia Smith and Cargal used the prompt as a way to take on a subject close to them. Both said they knew several friends and family members who have struggled with addiction or self-medicating and chose the topic in an effort to encourage others to be more forthcoming.

“It breaks my heart to see how many people are doing it (self-medicating) and how little attention it gets,” Cargal said. “It’s shown as the cool thing to do … but it’s important to get attention to it.”

Thanks to COVID-19, the students had to adjust some of their processes in order to complete their films by deadline. With all the editing equipment staying on campus, students had to get special permission to stay after school to work on their projects while masked up and frequently passing the hand sanitizer.