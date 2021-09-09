 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jenks board approves temporary mask mandate
0 Comments
breaking

Jenks board approves temporary mask mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JENKS — Despite loud objections from audience members, Jenks Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday evening to approve a temporary mask requirement for students and staff.

“Our goal, no matter what you think about masks, is to have our kids in person in school,” board Vice President Melissa Abdo said. “To that end, I view the temporary mask requirement as one of many things we’re doing in order to make that happen as long as possible.

"Does it guarantee anything? No. Does it guarantee that we won’t have people getting sick or hospitalized? No. There are no guarantees, but I believe where we are as a community, we have to at least try.”

Jenks’ mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the district said opt-out forms will be made available online Thursday night for families needing an exemption on religious, medical or personal grounds.

As of the district’s most recent COVID-19 case count update, released last Friday, Jenks had 131 reported cases among students and staff.

Other eastern Oklahoma public school districts currently requiring masks on campus include Briggs, Glenpool, Hulbert, Keys, McAlester and Tulsa. Tahlequah Public Schools voted Wednesday night to require masks on campus starting Monday, while Union Public Schools’ board is set to consider a mask requirement Friday at noon.

Ponca City Public Schools’ board also approved a mask requirement Thursday, which is set to take effect on Friday.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tahlequah school board votes to require masks
Education

Tahlequah school board votes to require masks

  • Updated

Since school started four weeks ago, Tahlequah Public Schools has had 245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff and students, including two of school board Vice President Chrissi Nimmo’s three children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News