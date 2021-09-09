Jenks board approves temporary mask mandate

JENKS — Despite loud objections from audience members, Jenks Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday evening to approve a temporary mask requirement for students and staff.

“Our goal, no matter what you think about masks, is to have our kids in person in school,” board Vice President Melissa Abdo said. “To that end, I view the temporary mask requirement as one of many things we’re doing in order to make that happen as long as possible.

"Does it guarantee anything? No. Does it guarantee that we won’t have people getting sick or hospitalized? No. There are no guarantees, but I believe where we are as a community, we have to at least try.”

Jenks’ mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the district said opt-out forms will be made available online Thursday night for families needing an exemption on religious, medical or personal grounds.

As of the district’s most recent COVID-19 case count update, released last Friday, Jenks had 131 reported cases among students and staff.