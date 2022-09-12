Jenks approves new school board districts

JENKS — Jenks Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved new board districts Monday night.

State law requires school districts whose board seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw their boundaries the year after the U.S. Census results are submitted to the president of the United States.

The results of the 2020 Census were delayed thanks to COVID-19, thus pushing back districts’ completion deadline to Dec. 31.

State law also requires that new board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts.

“We’ve had some population shifts,” Amy Hudson, executive director of student services for Jenks Public Schools, told the board Monday night.

Based on the 2020 census data, 77,124 people live within Jenks’ attendance area, placing the ideal population for each of the five school board districts at 15,425.

However, both of Jenks’ western school board districts, Wards 1 and 4, had a population of more than 17,000, while Wards 2 and 5 each had less than 14,000 residents.

Working in collaboration with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to redraw the map, the gap between the most and least populous wards is now 581 people.

To even out the population numbers among the five wards, two complete voting precincts will switch districts, along with portions of four more. No current board members were redistricted out of their current seats.

Precinct 186, which includes the campus of Jenks Middle School and is bounded by Harvard Avenue on the east, Delaware Avenue on the west, 91st Street to the north and 101st Street to the south, will move from Ward 1 to Ward 3.

Ward 3’s southern boundary will now run along 101st Street from the Arkansas River to Memorial Drive. Precinct 189, which is bordered by Sheridan Road on the west, Memorial Drive to the east, 91st Street to the north and 101st Street to the south, will be wholly within Ward 3. The eastern half of the precinct immediately to its east, 190, will be wholly within Ward 2 instead of split between Wards 2 and 3.

Precinct 205, wedged between Harvard Avenue, the Arkansas River and 101st Street, will move from Ward 1 to Ward 2. Ward 2 will also absorb most of Precinct 206 on the west side of the Arkansas River, save for the precinct’s far southwestern corner along 121st Street.

Ward 5, which covers the northeast side of Jenks’ attendance area, now includes all of Precinct 151, thus putting its southern boundary at 81st Street from the Arkansas River to Yale Avenue.