Jenks alum chosen for unique honor: 'I grew up with an incarcerated parent, but I am never going to let that stop me'

Forget four-leaf clovers and pots of gold — a Jenks High School alumna received a bigger St. Patrick’s Day surprise.

Iesha-LaShay Phillips found out on March 17 that she is one of 14 recipients nationwide of the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship.

The program is open to college freshmen, sophomores and juniors who have at least a 3.00 GPA and are from minority communities that are traditionally underrepresented in study-abroad programs.

In honor of the 175th anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ trip to Ireland to campaign against slavery, the fellows will spend a month studying in Ireland, retracing the abolitionist’s travels across the country. Co-sponsored by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, the fellowship covers the full cost of international travel, housing and trips around the country from the group’s base in Dublin.

“I am so excited about the potential to follow Frederick Douglass’ journey across Ireland,” Phillips said. “It was so impactful for him. It inspired his politics, how he saw social justice. He was seen as a man while there, not just for the color of his skin.”