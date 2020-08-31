'It's really weird': TPS heads back to school for first day of distance learning

Normally, Principal Elaine Buxton waves to students and offers high-fives as they walk into Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy on the first day of school.
This year, Buxton fielded endless phone calls from parents with questions about how to access distance learning and — sometimes — turn on their new district-provided Chromebooks.
Monday morning proved to be an overwhelming experience for administrators at the northwest Tulsa elementary school as they helped families adjust to a different kind of school year.
Tulsa Public Schools is distributing Chromebooks and mobile hotspots to students who need them as the district spends the next nine weeks in distance learning.
Buxton said her team expected to deal with some confusion about how to log on to Canvas, an online management system used to receive instruction and complete assignments. What they didn't anticipate was how many families didn't know even how to turn on the computer.
"I think that was a little shocking this morning, getting questions like that," she said. "We're having to be a total support for several people, several families."
But administrators are trying not to fret too much about the lack of preparation and lingering confusion by some to start the school year. The primary objective of this first week is to get everyone adjusted to distance learning.
Upstairs at Wayman Tisdale, fifth-grade teacher Michael Hendricks sat in an empty classroom as he explained the ins and outs of remote instruction to students via Zoom.
Hendricks frequently paused to make sure the kids understood him, asking for a thumbs up from those who were following along and a thumbs down from those who were confused.
The turnout for the first day of school, which he called more or less a virtual meet and greet, was better than expected. For his homeroom class, about 10 of 16 students tuned in to the scheduled Zoom call. He and administrators will reach out to the remaining students to make sure they are able to connect.
For Hendricks, the transition to distance learning isn't too difficult due to his familiarity and experience with technology. But not getting to see his students in person is jarring.
"Coming into the classroom knowing that my kids weren't going to be here for at least the first nine weeks, it was a lot to take in," he said. "I'd rather them be here with me all day long. Right now I understand that it's just not safe, but it's really weird to be teaching in a classroom with absolutely no students in it."
In a lot of ways, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said back-to-school week looks similar to what it does during normal years.
Students get to know their teachers and classmates. They make sure they have the necessary supplies and learn their schedules.
"On the other hand, it's completely different from any other school year because we're doing all of those things at a distance," Gist said.
For much of this week, each school is inviting families to drive up to the entrance and receive a backpack filled with the necessary equipment and supplies to succeed this year.
Nicole Broccard, a first-grade teacher at Dolores Huerte Elementary School, created detailed binders that lay out how students will spend each day and provide tips on how to survive distance learning and stay on track.
Preparing her students and their families for distance learning in addition to training herself how to teach in such a different format has been no easy task.
"It's definitely a lot more work for the school teachers than during a regular school year," Broccard said. "Not only are we being educators, but we're also being web designers now."
Like Hendricks, Broccard is conducting her virtual lessons from inside her classroom.
Many TPS educators are heading to school each day during remote learning to help give students a more authentic classroom experience, even if it's from a distance, Gist told the Tulsa World.
"The idea is that it feels like school," the superintendent said. "It looks like school. And when our students are back, which we hope happens very soon, their classroom will be familiar to them, and they will see kind of how the routines work and so forth."
