'It's really weird to be teaching in a classroom with absolutely no students in it'': Tulsa Public Schools starts classes through distance learning

Upstairs at Wayman Tisdale, fifth-grade teacher Michael Hendricks sat in an empty classroom as he explained the ins and outs of remote instruction to students via Zoom.

Hendricks frequently paused to make sure the kids understood him, asking for a thumbs up from those who were following along and a thumbs down from those who were confused.

The turnout for the first day of school, which he called more or less a virtual meet and greet, was better than expected. For his homeroom class, about 10 of 16 students tuned in to the scheduled Zoom call. He and administrators will reach out to the remaining students to make sure they are able to connect.

For Hendricks, the transition to distance learning isn't too difficult due to his familiarity and experience with technology. But not getting to see his students in person is jarring.

"Coming into the classroom knowing that my kids weren't going to be here for at least the first nine weeks, it was a lot to take in," he said. "I'd rather them be here with me all day long. Right now I understand that it's just not safe, but it's really weird to be teaching in a classroom with absolutely no students in it."

In a lot of ways, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said back-to-school week looks similar to what it does during normal years.