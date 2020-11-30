'It's painful': Tulsa Public Schools' move to return to distance learning 'not something we take lightly,' leaders say

Gist said the announcement of the decision had triggered anger and frustration from parents.

She said she understands, and that her message to them is “I hear you, we are listening. Also, I want you to know that I am angry, too. I’m actually furious.

“As a society,” Gist said, “far too many people have decided not to manage their own behavior and too many of our leaders are not making choices that prioritize wellness, life and our most valuable and most vulnerable children.”

As part of the district’s phased return plan, pre-K through third grade had resumed in-person instruction before Thanksgiving break.

Originally, fourth through sixth grades were scheduled to come back Monday, Nov. 30, but the board previously chose to delay their return until Jan. 4 after winter break.

That’s when all middle, junior high and high school students are also scheduled to return to in-person learning.

Officials said that breakfast, lunch, and supper meals will continue to be provided for all Tulsa children ages 18 and under. Go to tulsaschools.org/meals for more information about student meal service.

