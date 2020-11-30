'It's painful': Tulsa Public Schools' move to return to distance learning 'not something we take lightly,' leaders say

Using such expressions as “excruciating,” “agonizing” and “a gut punch” to describe it, district leaders talked in more detail Monday about the decision to return all Tulsa Public Schools students to distance learning.
“I am confident it goes without saying that this is not what I wanted. This is not what any of our team wanted,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “But as I’ve said consistently, when the recommendation from the health professionals changed, we would adjust.”
The district announced earlier Monday that due to COVID-19 spread in the community, students in prekindergarten through third grade would return to distance learning starting Wednesday and continue through winter break.
Students in fourth grade through high school are already on distance learning through the break.
Gist, speaking at a Tulsa Board of Education special meeting Monday afternoon, said the decision was based on various factors, including information from the district’s own health data team. But it was a recommendation from Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart that weighed most heavily.
Gist said, “Our recent case numbers combined with hospitalizations, and the evidence that Tulsans sadly did not follow guidance around Thanksgiving gatherings — all of that resulted in Dr. Dart letting us know that in-person learning for any of our students was, and I will quote him now, ‘extremely risky.’”
Gist said the announcement of the decision had triggered anger and frustration from parents.
She said she understands, and that her message to them is “I hear you, we are listening. Also, I want you to know that I am angry, too. I’m actually furious.
“As a society,” Gist said, “far too many people have decided not to manage their own behavior and too many of our leaders are not making choices that prioritize wellness, life and our most valuable and most vulnerable children.”
As part of the district’s phased return plan, pre-K through third grade had resumed in-person instruction before Thanksgiving break.
Originally, fourth through sixth grades were scheduled to come back Monday, Nov. 30, but the board previously chose to delay their return until Jan. 4 after winter break.
That’s when all middle, junior high and high school students are also scheduled to return to in-person learning.
Officials said that breakfast, lunch, and supper meals will continue to be provided for all Tulsa children ages 18 and under. Go to tulsaschools.org/meals for more information about student meal service.
Board President Stacey Woolley said, “This is something that we were all looking to happen eventually, but still it’s a gut punch. Because it is not something any of our board members or anyone on this team wants to do — send our students back into distance learning.
“It’s the right decision in my opinion,” she added. “And it’s not something that we take lightly and or that we enjoy or look forward to.”
Board member Jerry Griffin said he wasn’t sure if going back to distance learning is the right decision or not, but added later that “there is no right decision on this.”
“I defer to the superintendent and she has my support.”
A Tulsa World analysis published Monday showed that in the past two months, Oklahoma children ages 5 to 14 have outpaced all other age groups in new COVID-19 case rates.
The 5-14 age group has experienced 85% growth in the rate of new cases per 100,000 population since early October.
Gist said Oklahoma needs to look to other examples.
“Other countries and states are prioritizing schools and in-person learning. But to do so, they’re having to make really hard decisions in other aspects of society, especially those that we know are the primary drivers of the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re not doing that here,” Gist said. “And as a result, we are now at this horrible place.”
“It’s painful because, again, we know our children need to be back in person and we want them back in person,” she said. “At the same time we have a dedication to the safety and wellness of our team members and our children and all of their families.”
