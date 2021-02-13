It's a state title three-peat for three Tulsa Academic Bowl teams

Three is a magic number for some Tulsa high schools’ Academic Bowl teams.

Booker T. Washington, Bishop Kelley and Riverfield Country Day School each won their third straight Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Academic Bowl state title last Saturday at Midwest City’s Rose State College.

In a repeat of its opening round match, Booker T. Washington defeated Mustang 310-280 in the Class 6A finals.

Washington has won 20 Academic Bowl state titles since the OSSAA started recognizing Academic Bowl in 1990.

Coached by Michael Blazek, students on the Booker T. Washington team include Lance Brightmire, Jason Daboval, Caroline King, Krish Kumar, Ariana Samiee, Tara Samiee and Jesse Schumann.

With an average margin of victory of 130 points per game, Bishop Kelley defeated teams from Tahlequah, Lawton MacArthur and Altus en route to its third straight Class 5A state title and 13th overall.

Coached by Medea Bendel and Jeana Sutton, students on the Kelley team include McCaleb Doyle, Noah Hanisch, Kevin Nguyen, Aidan Raine, Beverly Riley and Justin Walter.