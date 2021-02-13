It's a state title three-peat for three Tulsa Academic Bowl teams

Three is a magic number for some Tulsa high schools’ Academic Bowl teams.
Booker T. Washington, Bishop Kelley and Riverfield Country Day School each won their third straight Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Academic Bowl state title last Saturday at Midwest City’s Rose State College.
In a repeat of its opening round match, Booker T. Washington defeated Mustang 310-280 in the Class 6A finals.
Washington has won 20 Academic Bowl state titles since the OSSAA started recognizing Academic Bowl in 1990.
Coached by Michael Blazek, students on the Booker T. Washington team include Lance Brightmire, Jason Daboval, Caroline King, Krish Kumar, Ariana Samiee, Tara Samiee and Jesse Schumann.
With an average margin of victory of 130 points per game, Bishop Kelley defeated teams from Tahlequah, Lawton MacArthur and Altus en route to its third straight Class 5A state title and 13th overall.
Coached by Medea Bendel and Jeana Sutton, students on the Kelley team include McCaleb Doyle, Noah Hanisch, Kevin Nguyen, Aidan Raine, Beverly Riley and Justin Walter.
Meanwhile, Riverfield earned its third consecutive Class 2A state title with victories over Hydro-Eakly, Pond Creek-Hunter and Burns Flat-Dill City.
Riverfield team members include Tobin Anderson, Tucker Beech, Miles Capehart, Robert Hale, Nathan Morice-Brubaker and Brenden Paul. Their coach is Chris Day.
Cascia Hall, the 2020 Class 4A state champions, finished second in that class Saturday, losing 280-180 in the finals to Tuttle High School.
Edison Preparatory School finished third in Class 5A, losing by 10 points to Altus in an elimination match for a berth in the state finals.
Other area Academic Bowl state tournament qualifiers included Jenks, Stillwater, Fort Gibson, Verdigris, Caney Valley, Preston and Welch.
Featured video: The Tulsa World’s favorite photos of 2020