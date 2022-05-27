'It just doesn’t feel like the last week of school': TPS classes end

It was not how she expected the school year to end, but Liv Montgomery is looking forward to summer vacation.

“It just doesn’t feel like the last week of school,” the Patrick Henry fifth-grader said.

Thursday was the last day of classes for Tulsa, Jenks and Collinsville public schools.

Because of cool, rainy weather, some of the school’s fifth-grade traditions like the annual Field Day had to be moved indoors, while others, including fifth-grade promotion and the annual clap-out, were held as normal.

Students, parents and teachers lined the halls of Patrick Henry Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to finish out the school year and send Liv and her fifth-grade classmates on to middle school with a round of applause.

Graduating seniors who attended the midtown elementary school as children joined in the line behind the fifth graders because, as Principal Jene Carpenter put it, “Once an Eagle (the school’s mascot), always an Eagle.”

Although she is a little excited about summer vacation and the prospect of moving on to Edison Middle School with many of her classmates, Liv said she was sad to leave behind her teachers and elementary school community.

“I’m going to miss it,” she said, her eyes filling with tears.

Along with the fifth graders and graduating seniors, retiring teachers Kay Johnson and Sherry Bryant received an emotional clap-out Thursday afternoon.

After 30 years at Wright Elementary School, Bryant moved over to Patrick Henry at the start of the 2020-2021 school year to teach art. Johnson has been at Patrick Henry for 17 years, teaching math, social studies and science over the years.

While both said they are excited at the prospect of starting new chapters in their lives, they said they will miss the students.

“It’s like I told my students the other day: We go home and we care and worry about our kids,” Johnson said, “because they are our kids.”

Johnson and Bryant also said they are worried about whether there will be enough new teachers to step in as they and others retire.

Just hours before the Patrick Henry clap-out, the State Board of Education voted on 13 additional emergency teaching certifications during its regular May meeting, bringing the statewide year-to-date total to 3,455, including 853 for elementary education and 486 for early childhood education.

“I feel a little guilty,” Bryant said. “I feel like I’m leaving a hole, and if I didn’t have someone I know who will be good taking my spot, I wouldn’t be able to handle it.”

Featured video:

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.