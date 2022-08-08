 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IRS reinstates Tulsa nonprofit Met Cares Foundation's tax-exempt status

Railroad scenes are part of the Black Wall Street-themed decor and exhibits at Greenwood Leadership Academy in 2020. The Met Cares Foundation, which has partnered with Tulsa Public Schools to operate the school at 1717 W. Seminole St., temporarily lost its tax-exempt status, but that has been restored.

A Tulsa nonprofit that recently relinquished operations of its partnership school to Tulsa Public Schools has regained its nonprofit status. 

According to a letter dated Friday from the Internal Revenue Service, the Met Cares Foundation’s tax-exempt status has been retroactively restored back to Nov. 15, 2021. 

The organization automatically lost its tax-exempt status earlier this year due to missing tax returns for 2019, 2020 and 2021. That in turn led the Met Cares Foundation to hand over operations of its partnership school, Greenwood Leadership Academy, to TPS in late July.  

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Met Cares Foundation said that despite the reinstatement, the school will still be run by TPS and the transfer of operations will remain unchanged. 

The first day of classes for Greenwood Leadership Academy and other TPS sites is Aug. 18.

TPS approved an application in 2017 from the Met Cares Foundation to convert one of its schools into a “partnership school,” which is a hybrid between a traditional public school and a charter school.

A partnership school has more autonomy with respect to curriculum and staffing than a traditional public school, but it still answers to the district’s Board of Education. On the flip side, the district must offer transportation and is still accountable for students’ performance.

Academy Central was selected for the partnership school in large part due to a steep enrollment decline and nearly half of the students in its attendance area transferring to other schools.

Greenwood Leadership Academy opened in fall 2017 and began sharing a building with Academy Central. The partnership school initially served only prekindergarten through first grade and completed its expansion in 2020-21 to serve students through fifth grade.

Student count data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education show that 348 students were enrolled at Greenwood Leadership Academy in 2021-22, an increase of 46 from the previous year. 

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

