Investing in Tulsa: Plans for OU Polytechnic Institute discussed at regents meeting

The University of Oklahoma plans "one of the most ambitious and game-changing investments ever made in Tulsa," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. told regents last week.

During the Friday meeting in Norman, Harroz discussed plans for the OU Polytechnic Institute in Tulsa, seeking to meet increasing demand for workers in STEM fields.

The new school in Tulsa would offer bachelor’s and graduate degree programs focused on innovation and advanced technology, according to a news release.

“At OU, we have many obligations to the state and to Oklahomans, and there is none more pressing than our duty to act as an economic engine, graduating a highly skilled workforce to support our state’s future,” Harroz said. “With Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma building a technology-advanced economy, the opportunity to align our educational and research capabilities with the workforce needs and opportunities of the region’s growing and dynamic economy has never been greater.”

If regents approve the plans, OU Polytechnic in Tulsa would offer programs to prepare students for higher-paying jobs in telehealth, autonomous technology, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and software engineering.

“The school’s cutting-edge curriculum — developed with industry partners — will focus on advanced applied technologies, quickly making the region a hub for growth and new jobs," Harroz said.

According to the news release, philanthropic partners for OU Polytechnic include George Kaiser Family Foundation and BOK Financial.

