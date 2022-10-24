Interim director named for planned OU Polytechnic in Tulsa

A new polytechnic school planned for Tulsa by the University of Oklahoma has named an interim director to oversee the design of academic programs and hiring of faculty.

Jim Sluss, currently interim president of OU-Tulsa, will serve as interim director for OU Polytechnic Institute, as well, OU officials announced Monday.

A national search for the institute’s permanent director is underway.

"Jim Sluss' leadership at OU-Tulsa has been instrumental at a time when we are aligning the university's goals with the unique needs and opportunities of northeastern Oklahoma," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said. "His administrative experience and STEM background make him an obvious choice to help direct the launch of the OU Polytechnic Institute and ensure it is well-positioned to fuel Oklahoma's economic prosperity."

The institute, to be located on the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center campus, was officially announced earlier this year.

The goal is to open in fall 2024 with the first cohort of students, officials said.

The school will be modeled after similar schools emerging around the country and help meet the increasing demand for workers in critical STEM fields.

The school will start with five concentration areas: cyber, data science, software development, advanced mobility and medical informatics.