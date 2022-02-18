Inside the newsroom: Jason Collington talks about the latest in Epic Charter Schools investigative audit​ with Andrea Eger

Epic Charter Schools leaders revealed earlier this month that they are working on a proposal to consolidate Epic’s two schools with two different sponsors into a single school by June 30.
That occurred as Epic school leaders were negotiating a consent agreement to halt contract termination proceedings by the statewide virtual board over Epic’s handling of public funds in previous years and numerous reported contract violations revealed in an October 2020 forensic audit by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office.
But Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield said Feb. 8 that Epic has struggled to come into full compliance with the consent agreement made last year to separate all administrative functions and governance of its two schools.
Tulsa World executive editor Jason Collington spoke with reporter Andrea Eger about the Epic Charter Schools investigative audit and other coverage of Epic in the latest episode of "Inside the Newsroom" podcast.
