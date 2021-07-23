Inhofe, TCC officials announce $866K federal appropriation request for nursing program

Officials hope more than $800,000 in federal funding coming soon to Tulsa Community College’s nursing program will be the shot in the arm needed to help meet the area’s increased demand for nurses.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe joined TCC officials Friday in the Metro Campus’ nursing lab to announce that a funding request of $866,000 for the college’s highly touted program would be included in the upcoming FY 2022 federal budget.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us,” said Leigh Goodson, TCC president. "We know the nursing shortage is real. I hear it from hospital and medical administrators every day."

Inhofe said TCC wouldn’t have to wait long for the funding.

“It's going to happen pretty much immediately when we pass the budget,” he said. “I put the language in so that it directly benefits TCC. It’s something that’s needed, and nobody understands the need for good, qualified nurses better than I do at this time.”

Inhofe said his wife, Kay, is currently hospitalized, recovering from a fall, and is receiving great care.

“I’m particularly sensitive now to what nurses are doing and the value of nurses and how much I really love them because I'm seeing it firsthand,” the senator said.