Inhofe, TCC officials announce $866K federal appropriation request for nursing program

Officials hope more than $800,000 in federal funding coming soon to Tulsa Community College’s nursing program will be the shot in the arm needed to help meet the area’s increased demand for nurses.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe joined TCC officials Friday in the Metro Campus’ nursing lab to announce that a funding request of $866,000 for the college’s highly touted program would be included in the upcoming FY 2022 federal budget.
“This is an incredible opportunity for us,” said Leigh Goodson, TCC president. "We know the nursing shortage is real. I hear it from hospital and medical administrators every day."
Inhofe said TCC wouldn’t have to wait long for the funding.
“It's going to happen pretty much immediately when we pass the budget,” he said. “I put the language in so that it directly benefits TCC. It’s something that’s needed, and nobody understands the need for good, qualified nurses better than I do at this time.”
Inhofe said his wife, Kay, is currently hospitalized, recovering from a fall, and is receiving great care.
“I’m particularly sensitive now to what nurses are doing and the value of nurses and how much I really love them because I'm seeing it firsthand,” the senator said.
Of the funds, around $400,000 will go for more lab equipment, and another $400,000 will be used for renovations to create more space, officials said.
Much of the rest will go to purchase additional simulator mannequins.
Lisa Gerow, nursing department director, said TCC currently has more than 350 nursing students.
“Our goal over the next four years is to incrementally increase the number of students that we have to 70 more students per year,” she said. “And with that we expect we could graduate 50 more students than we do currently.”
“This is all about increasing access to health care and building our nursing workforce positions,” Gerow added.
She said the average age of nurses in Tulsa, according to the state’s nursing board, is 46.
“So we've got a lot of nurses that are getting toward retirement age, and we need to be ready to fill those gaps.”
TCC ranks in the top 5% of public two-year institutions in granting health profession and related program degrees and certificates.
To date, the college has produced around 5,000 nursing graduates.
Goodson thanked Inhofe for his advocacy for TCC.
"We just really appreciate your support as we navigate the expansion of our class," she said.