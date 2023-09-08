Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The landscape of local, nonpartisan school board elections is quickly evolving because of a new, intensive focus placed on the races by political party operatives and a flood of new cash being spent to influence votes.

Seemingly gone in Tulsa are the days of small, grassroots campaigns with a few thousand dollars spent on yard signs and fliers to hand out at PTA meetings and to prospective voters who answer a knock at the front door.

“I think more money is going to be coming into school board races — $20,000-$60,000 races consistently will become the norm, whether you are on the left or right,” said Charity Marcus, who volunteered to help run E’Lena Ashley’s successful 2022 bid to unseat an incumbent Tulsa school board member. “Now I am a (Tulsa County GOP) party elected official, and we are actively recruiting candidates for school board, city council, county commissioner, you name it.”

With three Tulsa school board seats going before voters in spring 2024, the next candidate filing period is just three months from now.

Since the pandemic, there has been rapid politicization of nonpartisan school board races and a sudden infusion of cash raised by state and national conservative political action committees or PACs. That so-called “dark money” is donated not to a candidate’s campaign, but by individuals and even corporations who wish to remain anonymous, and by law, the dollars are to be directed as "independent expenditures," or completely separate from a candidate's campaign.

Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, who began an aggressive, new push into local school board races upon her election as Tulsa County GOP chairwoman in early 2021, readily admits she wanted to challenge the status quo.

But she said she believes things have gone too far and new resources for the Oklahoma Ethics Commission are needed urgently to step up enforcement of campaign finance laws.

“You have a system that is a rubber stamp to the superintendent. Nobody questions anything that gets done. For too long, we were asleep and we allowed this to happen,” Vuillemont-Smith told the Tulsa World. “I recognized the opposition was not going to let go of this without a fight. This is a battle, but it’s a shame — it should never get to the cost it is — but that’s because of consultants. $60,000! That’s what a (state) House seat used to cost.”

Vuillemont-Smith said she helped recruit E’Lena Ashley, a political novice who she knew as a volunteer at the county GOP headquarters, as a 2022 candidate for Tulsa school board, and then she asked Charity Marcus, a local GOP campaign strategist, to volunteer to help manage Ashley’s campaign.

But neither Vuillemont-Smith nor Marcus said they ever foresaw that $18,000 in PAC dollars, the origin of which has been called into question in recent reporting by The Oklahoman, would pour in to fund direct-mail fliers with Ashley’s photo and campaign platform that helped Ashley defeat incumbent school board member Shawna Keller last year.

“I don’t know any of those people,” Vuillemont-Smith said of the individuals associated with the state PAC, Restoring Oklahoman Values. “I can see where it could happen because they (school board races) are getting more national attention. Everybody wants influence, and right now the focus is on school boards because we’ve had very dismal outcomes. But we have to do something.

"You have all of these consultants who have their own PACs and dark money. There needs to be some reform done at Ethics and the way we do these things. I’ve already started encouraging lawmakers to increase funding for the Ethics Commission.”

Unlike candidates in state races, who must report all contributions in a centralized, online system with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, school board candidate committees who receive or spend more than $1,000 must file a quarterly contributions and expenditures report with the clerk of the local school board.

Ashley Kemp, outgoing executive director of the Ethics Commission, said the agency has the legal authority — but not the money — to enforce campaign finance laws at the school board level.

However, independent expenditures are murkier.

Some are supposed to be reported to the state, others to the local school districts — so they can show up either place, or no place.

“The commission has oversight of campaigns for local offices, not dissimilar to what we have at the state level. However, the extent to which the commission enforces is dependent on having the money to do it. There is a revolving fund for that purpose, set up by the Legislature back in 2014 when it vested enforcement with the commission, but they’ve never funded it,” Kemp said. “It’s got the power it needs to do it. It just doesn’t have the money to actually enforce it.”

More money in play

Vuillemont-Smith said the prospect of raising the new dollar amounts required and the threat of so-called dark money being spent on attack ads, is "absolutely" affecting candidate recruitment.

"Look at our race with (Oklahoma State Auditor) Cindy Byrd — her opponent raised almost nothing and then half a million poured into that race from PACs against Cindy — people behind the Epic Charter Schools founders who wanted her out for exposing them," she said. "Between that and the cancel culture today — knowing they’re going to get slaughtered and their family is going to go through all kinds of crap — it absolutely affects who's willing to run."

Sarah Baker is a Tulsa-based Democratic political consultant who was involved in incumbent Shawna Keller’s 2022 race against Ashley and incumbent Stacey Woolley’s 2023 race against failed challenger Jared Buswell in TPS, as well as some other school board races in the Union Public Schools.

Baker said she doesn’t believe all of the money spent on the Ashley candidacy has been properly accounted for.

“It was very sketchy,” Baker said of the Restoring Oklahoman Values PAC, which was affiliated with a federal PAC by the same name, which previously helped Republican Stephanie Bice defeat Democratic Congresswoman Kendra Horn in 2020. “When those federal PACs play, they don’t have the same reporting requirements. That’s how we’re seeing more and more of this. Bigger money, dark money, these groups are filing as FEC-level PACs instead of state-level PACs so they can kind of skate around the rules within the state. And then it becomes more difficult to track that money down.”

She added: “We’re definitely seeing more of the independent expenditures, especially around school board races. Stacey’s race — that happened. A couple of races I ran out in Union — that happened. On the opponent's side, there were some expenditures we would consider dark money playing in those races,” she said. “I think we’ll continue to see that, and the downside is that if we lose the reporting system, I think we will see more and more of that happen because it will become easier to hide.”

Marcus, who consulted on Ashley’s campaign, said she found out from a news outlet that she missed reporting one check from a PAC.

Of the PAC-funded direct mailers in Ashley’s race, Marcus said she thinks they contributed to Ashley’s win because they reinforced the campaign positions she communicated while knocking on doors for four to six hours a day for months on end.

“You can look these people up; most of them live in Tulsa, and they have a vested interest in this. I would rather that than some random Joe raising $20,000 from someone in D.C. or Florida or Arkansas. Then, you have no vested interest and no responsibility for the fallout if you get something wrong,” Marcus said. “As long as PACs are following the rules, I’m fine with them, but I would love to see more regulations on PACs. If I could snap my fingers, I would make it so no PAC money could come in from outside the state.”

Marcus thinks it's also noteworthy that school board candidates are almost always complete political novices — and they’re now faced with handling thousands upon thousands of dollars in contributions.

“New candidates don’t understand campaign finance; that’s why they hire consultants and treasurers — people like me,” Marcus said. “I had to tell E’Lena not to accept $100 bills people would hand her. I would take it and go hand it back to people. Sometimes she would get a check and deposit it and I would have to go get the bank statements to get all of the information for the reports. In that case, I didn’t realize the bank had clustered some deposits.”

Direct contributions also way up

According to campaign finance reports filed with Tulsa Public Schools for the School Board District 1 election held earlier this year, incumbent Woolley and challenger Buswell’s campaigns combined to receive more than $127,000 in cash contributions over the course of the election cycle.

Those donations were barely enough to cover the $126,077 in reported expenses racked up by the two campaigns, including $6,000 spent by the Woolley campaign just on postage and $23,193 spent by the Buswell campaign with a Broken Arrow-based marketing and direct-mail service company.

And campaign finance reports filed in spring 2022 show successful challenger Ashley received $18,739.45 in contributions, while then-incumbent Shawna Keller reported receiving $18,725.20. Combined, the two listed $15,381.95 in expenditures.

By comparison, when the District 4 seat went before voters in 2018, incumbent Keller and failed challenger Raymon Simpson combined to raise $16,262 through the entire election cycle.

Keller raised 82% of that, almost all through individual contributions.

Although her east Tulsa seat is not up again until 2026, Ashley filed a campaign committee declaration for her reelection campaign in June 2022 and already has a website actively accepting campaign donations.

With candidate recruitment underway, the next school election cycle could see races in all three seats up for grabs on the Tulsa board.

Because Diamond Marshall was appointed earlier this year to fill a school board vacancy, the District 2 election will be for a one-year, unexpired term.

The other two seats, Districts 5 and 6, are currently occupied by John Croisant and Jerry Griffin respectively, and carry four-year terms. Griffin has said he will not seek reelection.

Trend new to Oklahoma

Shawn Hime is executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, which has long offered training in how to file as a candidate, the responsibilities of the elected school board office, and even fundraising and reporting requirements for campaign contributions.

Hime said the uptick in partisanship and spending to influence votes is something that has been limited to a select few school boards in Oklahoma, thus far.

“The landscape is changing in a very small number of districts. Of the 508 school districts and 29 CareerTechs with elections, 95-97% probably have zero money raised, but you do see it in the urban and suburban districts — and those dollar figures are rising exponentially, it appears,” he said. “It has grown at an alarming rate when you hope moms and dads should run for school board if they just want to help their children’s schools.

“We hope citizens in those communities will be aware of what’s going on and still be willing to run and serve. We don’t care if they’re an R or a D or an independent. It’s about sitting at a board table and making decisions about what’s best for children.”

Staff writers Randy Krehbiel and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.