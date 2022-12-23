Inflation, waivers' end impacting school districts' child nutrition programs

Chicken nuggets are still showing up on the lunch trays, but don’t bother looking for scrambled eggs when going through the breakfast line in Union Public Schools’ cafeterias.

“We haven’t gotten one egg delivery this year,” Director of Child Nutrition Lisa Griffin said.

The dearth of eggs is one of the challenges Griffin and other area school districts’ child nutrition directors are facing as their departments simultaneously deal with continued inflation and the end of a pandemic-induced waiver that provided all students with free school meals for more than two years.

As part of the Keep Kids Fed Act that was passed by Congress during the summer, school districts participating in the National School Lunch Program are reimbursed an extra 15 cents for each breakfast and 40 cents for each lunch served during the 2022-23 school year.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price of food is up 9.6% from November 2021. Among some staples, the increase has been even greater, with the average price of eggs up 29% nationwide in one year.

“The prices are anywhere from 8% to 50% higher from last year — and last year was up, too,” Griffin said.

Partnerships with local farmers have helped somewhat blunt the impact of inflation at Union, as have efforts to stockpile freezer-friendly items such as meat and berries when available at a lower price.

However, with higher rates available on the commercial market, both Griffin and her counterpart at Sand Springs, Sherry Pearson, noted that fewer vendors are willing to work with school districts.

That in turn has forced some last-minute menu changes, thanks to canceled orders and a close examination of what meals students are and are not eating in an effort to minimize waste while being cost effective.

“For us, we start looking at the meal cost versus if we change the menu,” Pearson said, noting that her staff has implemented more scratch cooking as a cost-saving measure. “If it’s still something the kids like and meets (USDA) requirements, if it’s cheaper, we’ll look at how we can tweak the menu, do what we need to do for the kids while bringing that cost down a little bit.”

The increased costs come as districts are also forced to transition back to charging students for meals and, in turn, deal with unpaid meal charges.

Although the Keep Kids Fed Act’s $3 billion package included covering free and reduced price school meals in 2022-23 for students who would have qualified prior to the pandemic, it did not extend a waiver that had provided universal free school meals for more than two years.

Instead, families now have to either fill out an application with their child’s school district or be directly certified as qualifying due to participation in another categorically eligible program, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture authorizes eligibility for free school meals if a child’s family’s income is up to 130% of the federal poverty line or for reduced-price school meals if the family’s income is up to 185% of the federal poverty line.

For a family of four, that means an annual income of up to $51,338 for a child to be eligible for reduced price meals, or $36,075 for free meals.

Although more than 10,000 Union students are approved for either the lower rate or free meals this school year, Griffin said the district has still racked up more than $22,000 in unpaid meal charges through the end of the fall 2022 semester.

“A lot of these reduced kids, even though they’re only paying 40 cents for lunch and 30 cents for breakfast, we still have a lot of charges from them,” Griffin said. “That means they aren’t able to pay that lower rate, and it makes my heart so sad for them.”

Despite active efforts to notify parents about the transition away from universal free meals, student meal debt has also skyrocketed at Sand Springs, Pearson said, noting that it was on pace to be quadruple the amount the last time the district ended a school year with unpaid meal charges.

“No matter what, we want to feed the kids,” she said. “We take that very seriously. We know that if they end up with charges, we’ll work with them. If they can’t pay the full amount, we’ll work with them and let them pay a little bit here and there.”

Meanwhile, with more than half of its campuses still able to offer free meals to all students, Jorge Robles, chief financial officer for Tulsa Public Schools, said that unlike Union, TPS has not seen a drop-off in school meal participation rates.

TPS utilizes the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision at all of its brick-and-mortar elementary schools, allowing those students to eat for free.

In order for a school or group of schools to qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision, at least 40% of its students must be identified as eligible for free or reduced price meals.

That provision is currently not being exercised at any of TPS’ secondary sites, though Robles said the district has been watching students’ eligibility rates closely since before the start of the pandemic in the hopes of potentially including those campuses in the future.

Additionally, despite an initial spike at the beginning of the school year coinciding with the expiration of the universal free meal waiver’s expiration, Robles said TPS does not have the meal debt problem facing Union and Sand Springs. However, he acknowledged that may not be the case when classes resume in January.

“The situation is very fluid,” he said. “That’s not to say we won’t come back from the break, people’s situation changes and we start seeing a different dynamic on students’ accounts.”

