Inflation, rising construction costs affecting three suburban school projects

Inflation and increased construction costs have several area school districts feeling the pinch when it comes to making capital improvements.

“School superintendents can’t control inflation,” Catoosa Public Schools Superintendent Robert Schornick said. “It impacts your visit to the grocery store. It impacts your visit to the gas station. Everything’s gone up. When you start looking at construction costs — the price of steel, concrete, gypsum, paint. We got notice the other day that the price of PVC has gone up 42%.

“It’s crazy.”

Although construction material prices dropped 0.4% overall from September, they were still 12.2% higher from one year ago, according to the October Producer Price Index report released Nov. 15 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In February, Catoosa voters approved a $52 million bond proposal to build a new elementary school to replace both the 60-year-old Cherokee Elementary School and the 84-year-old Helen Paul Learning Center.

However, by the time summer vacation started, Schornick and other district leaders were already having to look for ways to cut the project’s budget by $7 million due to inflation and increased construction costs.

On top of the $7 million hit due to rising prices, Schornick and Catoosa officials were informed in September by the district’s financial adviser that the bond sales were $3 million less than anticipated due to increased interest rates.

“This isn’t something that I did,” Schornick said. “This isn’t something that Catoosa Public Schools did. This isn’t something that the Catoosa board of education did. This was totally out of our control.”

Even with a built-in cushion for unexpected expenses and after looking for every possible small-scale change, such as using different flooring materials, reusing basketball goals from the now-demolished Cherokee Elementary School and reducing the size of the district’s logo in the building’s facades, the district still had to eliminate 14 classrooms from the new building in order for the project to not go over budget.

Catoosa’s board of education voted Nov. 9 to send a $9 million bond proposal to voters on Feb. 14 to pay for those eliminated classrooms to be added back on to the new building, thus having all elementary students at one campus. If approved, the bond package would increase taxes by 6.18%.

If the bond does not pass, Catoosa’s pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will have to remain at the Helen Paul Learning Center after the new elementary school opens in 2024. The school currently houses Catoosa students in third grade and younger while construction is underway.

“This hurts really badly,” Schornick said. “It’s disheartening. I hate to go back to our community and say ‘You know what? To finish this, we need more money.’ That is something I truly did not want to do, but I also know in the back of my mind that we have one shot to get this right. I want this building finished because it’s going to be great for our community and great for our kids.”

To the south, Broken Arrow Public Schools is also having to make adjustments because of increased construction costs.

On Nov. 7, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced its administration’s recommendation to convert one of its middle school campuses to an eighth grade academy rather than build an entirely new school.

In that announcement, district officials specifically cited budgetary concerns as a factor, with a new middle school projected to cost almost double what allocated for the project in the district’s 2015 bond package.

Smaller districts are also feeling the impact of higher construction costs. In April, voters in far southern Tulsa County and northern Okmulgee County approved an $8 million bond proposal from Liberty Public Schools to pay for a new gymnasium and six new classrooms at Liberty Elementary School.

The school’s gym was originally built in 1938 under the Works Progress Administration and despite previous efforts to expand and refurbish the facility, it no longer meets the district’s needs.

“We’re now down to one gym for everything,” Liberty Superintendent Phillip Garland said. “There is no place during the day for our elementary school students to have gym class during basketball season, so they are having to travel over to the high school.”

Garland said that between inflation, supply chain issues and shifting interest rates, the bond funds are already $500,000 short of what was originally budgeted for the project.

Rather than introduce another bond package, the district is attempting to offset at least part of that shortfall through its building fund and if necessary, through lease purchase agreements for some supplies, such as floor tiling.

“We’re having to do some creative thinking,” Garland said. “That gym is our first need at the moment, though.”

