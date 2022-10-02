Indigenous language classes growing in Oklahoma public schools

OKMULGEE — Aurora Wells likes a challenge.

A fifth-grade student at Dunbar Intermediate School, Aurora is taking Muscogee language classes on campus this fall through a memorandum of understanding between Okmulgee Public Schools and the Muscogee Nation.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she said, taking a break from writing sentences about animals on a classroom chalkboard. “It’s different.”

Although it may be different for Aurora, she and her classmates are not alone.

According to data compiled by the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education, through the end of the 2021-22 school year, the number of Oklahoma public school students taking an Indigenous language for a world language credit has increased by almost 1,000 pupils over the last two school years.

That figure does not include students enrolled in private schools, such as the Osage Nation’s Daposka Ankodapi, or students who are learning a language solely through supplemental offerings, such as the Euchee Language Learning Center After School program in Kellyville or the Tulsa City-County Library System’s American Indian Resource Center community classes.

It also does not include students enrolled in courses that incorporate language instruction but are listed with the Oklahoma State Department of Education under other disciplines, such as literature or Native American studies.

“Research has shown time and again that when an American Indian student has access to their Native language, even if they’re minimal speakers, they have that stronger connection to their culture,” OSDE World Languages Department Director Cathleen Skinner said, noting that Oklahoma has more than 156,000 Indigenous public school students statewide.

During the 2021-22 school year, nine tribal languages — Cherokee, Cheyenne, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Comanche, Muscogee, Osage, Pawnee and Potawatomi — were available for a world language credit through at least one Oklahoma charter school or public school district.

Although they were not offered in ’21-’22, the Oklahoma State Department of Education also has codes in place for Seminole and Sauk should a school district opt to offer them for academic credit in the future.

The 2022-23 student data will not be available until spring 2023, but Jackie White, executive director of American Indian education for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, said she fully expects both the number of languages to continue to increase as well as the number of public school students taking an Indigenous language.

“That’s important for the kids,” White said. “They want to learn the language, but they also need the credits to graduate.”

As of mid-September, the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education and the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s World Languages Department were in conversations with the language departments at three additional tribes about getting credit codes in place as soon as the 2023-24 school year.

The agreement between Okmulgee Public Schools and the Muscogee Nation’s language department was not in place until August, so its students will not show up until the 2022-23 count. Using federal grant funds, the Muscogee Nation has language teachers at each of the district’s campuses.

Conversations to add grant-funded Muscogee classes are also underway with district leaders at Mason Public Schools in Okfuskee County, Graham-Dustin Public Schools in Okmulgee, Okfuskee and Hughes counties, and Hanna Public Schools in McIntosh County.

Steven Powell, one of the Muscogee language teachers working with Okmulgee students this year, said elementary students were greeting him in the halls in Muscogee within a matter of days.

“These kids are grasping it,” Powell said. “I’m seeing positive results. I’m seeing something that hasn’t been done in, my gosh, I don’t know how long, where they’ve excelled at this pace.”

Bartlesville Public Schools is also among the districts that have added an Indigenous language this semester.

When he first pitched to school leaders the idea of adding an Osage language class at Bartlesville High School for the 2022-23 school year, teacher Corey Maker thought there might be enough student interest for one section.

His numbers were a bit off.

“The initial enrollment was around 80 (students),” he said. “I was pretty blown away. I was pretty confident I’d get 20 students based on student interaction. I figured 20 would be a safe bet. I did not expect to have 80 and definitely did not expect to have three classes per day of Osage language.”

On top of the new programs at Bartlesville and Okmulgee, as well as the addition of a Comanche language program at Lawton Public Schools, the state’s two tribally operated charter schools are each undergoing expansion.

The Cherokee Nation’s immersion school will be opening a second campus later this school year in the Adair County community of Greasy. The Comanche Nation opened a dual-language charter school in Lawton in 2021 and is still adding grades to it.

Meanwhile, fifth-grader Aurora is planning on continuing to take Muscogee classes as long as she can.

Along with enjoying the challenge of learning a new language, she said there was something to being able to communicate with her friends and classmates in a way that not everyone around them is able to understand.

“I want to keep trying this out,” she said.