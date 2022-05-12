The Epic Charter Schools governing board just received an independent audit report highly critical of the Epic co-founders' final year of school management.

Rather than continue with annual audits by the same Cushing-based firm hand-picked by ousted Epic co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris, Epic’s overhauled governing board sought bids for a new firm to complete the task required for all public schools.

An Oklahoma City-area firm, Arledge & Associates, was selected and on Wednesday evening delivered an audit report finding a host of deficiencies and faulty internal controls for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

“Previous management did not set an appropriate 'tone at the top' to ensure ethical behavior and ensure that the structures designed were in alignment with the objectives of Epic,” the report states.

“We recommend that Epic have a management and a board that would be completely independent of any vendors. … We recommend that the relationship with EYS be terminated.”

Jake Winkler, who led the audit for Arledge & Associates, noted that most of the problems that existed under “previous management” had already been addressed and remedied by new administrators in charge of the school’s finances and that a couple of others are in the process of being addressed.

Superintendent Bart Banfield called the new audit findings “validation” of the overhauled board’s actions in late May 2021 to sever all ties with Harris and Chaney and of the school’s current direction.

“The fact that our school board made that decision over 12 months ago, on May 26, 2021 — and in some circles received criticism for that decision — to me, what I took away from this report is validation that not only did we take a significant step in the right direction, but that we we have taken ongoing steps to create corrective action that will bring our school into alignment with our authorizers, our regulators and, most importantly, the taxpayers of Oklahoma,” Banfied said.

He also said he hopes it reassures Epic families “that we are moving in the right direction as an organization.”

Paul Campbell, school board president, said the independent audit findings also confirm forensic audit findings by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office from October 2020.

“This is an independent company out of Edmond that none of us are affiliated with that came in here. Thank you, Jake, for taking us on, because it wasn’t easy to untangle a lot of this because it was designed to confuse from the founders,” Campbell said.

He added that he is particularly concerned about the accuracy of Epic’s asset statements and hopes school administrators can work expeditiously over the summer to verify Epic’s current student enrollment so the board can be assured the school’s revenues are accurate.

“My worry, to be really candid in an open meeting, is that prior management did something wrong with the balance sheets,” Campbell said.

Winkler told him Arledge & Associates would be able to include tests of the accuracy of Epic’s student counts as a major focus of its annual audit for fiscal year 2023 to help address those concerns.

Epic co-founders Harris and Chaney lost control of Epic in the aftermath of an extremely critical investigative state audit that uncovered years of illegal administrative cost overruns, mingling of funds that should have been kept separate by Epic’s two Oklahoma schools, and the use of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars and taxpayer-funded school employees for a third Epic charter school operating in Southern California.

Despite the two men’s for-profit company, Epic Youth Services, being paid a 10% cut of every school dollar for managing the school, the state audit found that EYS was relying almost solely on Oklahoma public school employees to do the administrative work for both Epic’s Oklahoma and California schools.

To date, the Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted to recoup from the school nearly $20 million for administrative costs well above statutory limits for public schools and less than full compliance with mandatory school cost accounting requirements in the years Epic was managed by Epic Youth Services.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd told lawmakers in March that mismanagement by co-founders of Epic Charter Schools is “the largest amount of reported abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state” and that she fully expects criminal charges to be filed as a result.

As previously reported by the Tulsa World, a years-long investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was recently completed, and the district attorney in Oklahoma County is considering whether criminal charges should be filed.

Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service recently launched an audit of Epic for the years in question.

For years, Epic’s previous leadership repeatedly responded to news about law enforcement investigations, as well as public criticism from lawmakers, by citing its clean audit reports by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and from a “state-approved” auditor they selected — a Cushing-based firm called CBEW Professional Group.

“There is nothing secretive about the Learning Fund expenses,” a 2019 Epic marketing video for parents stated. “All transactions are transparent and everything is audited annually, just as all school expenses are audited. Some critics of Epic don’t like the Learning Fund, and we can’t figure out why.”

But the Tulsa World previously disproved those claims by documenting how Epic’s past annual school audits by CBEW all noted “none of the activities of EYS (Epic Youth Services) is included in these financial statements” and verifying that fact with the school’s former attorney.

The new Arledge & Associates report confirmed that all of Epic's student Learning Funds were transferred to EYS but not monitored by management.

"It is unknown whether or not funds were used according to specified purposes and it is also unknown how much of the funds were utilized," the report states. "As a result, there could be unused funds that should be returned to Epic or student activities that were approved that were not allowed under school policy and/or state statute."

Because Epic no longer outsources its management, all student Learning Fund dollars are now kept in school bank accounts.

