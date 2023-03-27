With early walk-in voting set to start Thursday, the two District 1 candidates for Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education will square off Tuesday night in a livestreamed forum.

Current board President Stacey Woolley and challenger Jared Buswell are confirmed to participate in the forum, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Webster High School’s television studio.

Hosted by the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and the Tulsa Chapter of the League of Women Voters, the forum will be livestreamed on the TCTA’s Facebook page.

A citizen of the Choctaw Nation, Woolley was elected to the board in April 2019. A certified speech language pathologist, she has three children currently attending Tulsa Public Schools.

Buswell is a small-business owner and serves on the board of an international Christian-based nonprofit organization that primarily works with communities in sub-Saharan Africa.

With Tulsa Public Schools' redistricting completed, campuses within its District 1 for this election include Clinton West, Council Oak, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School, and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

Other area school districts with seats on the April 4 ballot include Anderson, Berryhill, Bixby, Chelsea, Claremore Sequoyah, Inola, Mounds, Oologah-Talala and Sand Springs.

Seats on the boards for Anderson, Berryhill, Chelsea, Claremore Sequoyah and Mounds are voted on district-wide.

Bixby Public Schools’ Ward 3 stretches from U.S. 64 to Mingo Road and from the district’s northern boundary to 151st Street.

Sand Springs Public Schools’ Zone 3 covers the district’s southeastern corner, including the campuses of Angus Valley Elementary School and Limestone Technology Academy.

Ward 3 for Oologah-Talala Public Schools represents the district’s southwest side.

Early walk-in voting will be available Thursday and Friday at county election boards.