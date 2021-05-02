Incoming OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum talks Tulsa's importance to OSU, future collaboration

The program will start this fall on the OSU-Tulsa campus with two cohorts of business students.

“OSU is really here to meet the needs of the business community and the greater Tulsa area,” Shrum said. “And we understand that there’s a gap for bachelor’s degrees here.”

With College Park and the previous Linked Degrees transfer program, also an OSU-TCC partnership, “some progress has been made that will really facilitate the ability to get a four-year public university degree in Tulsa,” she said.

OSU-Tulsa President Dr. Pamela Fry “has done a great job of not only creating those programs but trying to build relationships in the community.”

Shrum said continuing the community engagement and collaboration “is going to be very important moving forward, as we understand what the needs are in Tulsa, from industry, from the community, and then setting our sights on the areas we are going to grow.”

“What are the greatest demands? What are the degree programs that can help to fill that gap? And not only just focusing on those 18-year-olds that are graduating from high school, but the adult learner. How do we meet those needs, and continue to expand what we’re doing already in Tulsa?”

‘Starting out listening’