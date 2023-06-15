While experiencing the roller coasters last week at Six Flags, Logan Vaughn wasn't thinking too much about the science behind them.

He was happy to just enjoy the ride.

But after this week in Tulsa, he'll never look at coasters in quite the same way.

"I obviously knew they were very abstract constructions, but I didn't realize how much preparation went into the velocity of them," Vaughn said. "To know all of the g's and everything else that goes into it before you actually run the roller coaster is really cool."

Vaughn, his little bit of summer downtime at Six Flags Over Texas now over, has been back in full learning mode this week at Tulsa Community College's Northeast Campus.

The junior from Kansas, Oklahoma, is one of 28 high school students from across the state participating in a weeklong TCC STEM Academy, where they are learning about roller coasters and the science, technology, engineering and math required to make them go.

With Hot Wheels cars and tracks doubling as roller coasters, the students design and build loops and other coaster features, then put them to the test, gauging speeds and safety elements.

Teams are also formed to compete for best designs.

"We are doing science and making it fun," said Sheila Youngblood, dean of TCC's School of Mathematics and Engineering.

She said this is the first time for TCC to host an Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education summer residential STEM academy.

TCC lacks the needed campus housing but was able to partner with the University of Tulsa to house visiting students in a TU dormitory for the week.

"We've done commuter academies before just for students from the area," Youngblood said.

Going forward, though, TCC plans to have a residential academy every summer, she said.

While it costs about $50,000 to put on a weeklong camp, thanks to grant funding from the state there's no cost to students, Youngblood said.

"It's pretty exciting, actually," she said. "This isn't a situation where only the students who can afford it come to the camp."

The only likely expense for students and their families is the cost of getting them to and from Tulsa, she said.

Atriya Nourbakhsh, who will be a senior this fall at the Academy of Seminole, accepted an invitation to serve as a counselor this year, having participated in her first academy last summer building robots.

She's enjoyed the new role, which allows her to mentor students while still getting in on the fun.

"I'm an adrenaline junkie, so roller coasters are right up my alley," Nourbakhsh said.

Students designed three different roller coaster features, including a straight section, a curve and a loop.

They used toy cars to measure gravitational forces, velocity and acceleration.

"I've always been interested in engineering, and I just thought this was a cool kind of field of it," Vaughn said of attending the academy in Tulsa.

He eventually hopes to go into the aerospace industry, possibly as an aircraft designer, he said.

With the plan to host an annual residential academy, the subject will change from year to year, Youngblood said.

"In the past, we've done things like drones; we've done windmills to charge a cellphone; we've done water quality," she said. "So looking at the different fields of engineering, we'll just select different content."

The fundamentals of the experience, though, won't be changing.

"They're going to build something, because that's the idea," Youngblood said. "We want them to have some sort of a competition build where they get to go through the engineering design process and think through all of those things."

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.