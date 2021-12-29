ICYMI: Epic apologizes after 'children hounded by creditors' over laptops often already returned

Some parents across the state say they got a particularly unwelcome holiday message, courtesy of Epic Charter Schools, when collection agency notices in their children’s names arrived by mail.
But school leaders say in many cases, it was just an unfortunate mix-up.
“It was quite alarming because it was not addressed to me. You trust that they will act responsibly with your child’s information. In this case it is pretty clear that not only did they not check their own inventory to see if items had been returned, but they also gave them two of my children’s names plus their address,” said Broken Arrow resident Maggie Brooks, who received a demand for $350 from one son and $250 from another son for laptops she said she returned months ago with Epic-provided shipping labels.
The new leaders at Oklahoma’s largest charter school system tell the Tulsa World that tracking down taxpayer-funded school assets is just one more necessary step in efforts to “clean up” after Epic’s former management company.
And they’re only really after the school’s laptops, iPads, and mobile Wi-Fi hot spots — not cash.
Epic’s accounting for school laptops has drawn public scrutiny in the past.
In September 2019, now-former state Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, spoke out against Epic in an education committee meeting for a school report indicating it had 6,000 missing school-owned laptops at a time when Epic enrolled far fewer students than it does currently.
But in May of this year, Epic’s overhauled governing board voted to divorce Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers from Epic Youth Services, the school management firm that reportedly made school co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris of Oklahoma City millionaires.
Last week, Board Chair Paul Campbell said the school system’s new leaders are working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and other unspecified “government agencies” probing the fiscal practices of EYS.
Epic provided the Tulsa World a copy of an e-mail it sent to the 10,000 recipients of the recent collections notices, clarifying its intent and directing all those who have returned school property to disregard them altogether.
“We did NOT intend for them to imply that you have a cash obligation to the district. The company we used is new to Epic, and the notices were planned to include ONLY the outstanding equipment we are seeking to be returned. Our intention is not to collect a monetary debt, but to get equipment returned and used for our current students,” wrote Chandler Winningham, Epic’s managing director of student resources. “If the letter did go out to you and the equipment has already been returned, please disregard the notice. I hope you will accept my apology on behalf of Epic, as these notices were not as we intended.
“We will be addressing this issue with the company that provided the service. Your credit will NOT be affected due to their error regarding this notice.”
Another former Epic parent, who did not give permission for her name to be used, showed the Tulsa World the collection notices received by her daughters, ages 7 and 10, as well as a written receipt she requested when she returned their laptops in person in October.
“When I withdrew my girls from Epic in September, I had to ask them how to return the computers assigned to my kids,” she said. “I turned them in and had to ask for a receipt showing that I turned them in. How many other families have they done this to?”
For Brooks, of Broken Arrow, the process of withdrawing her children from Epic’s student rolls and the onus for returning their school-owned assets felt complicated and one-sided.
“We were with Epic for eight years. We have had some changes in our family where I just couldn’t be home with the kids anymore, so we needed to send them to our neighborhood schools,” said Brooks, whose children now attend Union Public Schools. “Epic took down their parent portal last spring and summer, so I was unable to unenroll my children for a long time. I had to ask their teacher for help, and she unenrolled them for me in July.”
Brooks said she found out from the Epic assets department in September how to go about requesting return shipping labels to send back the laptops two of her children had had on loan.
Those labels didn’t arrive until mid-October, but Brooks said she dropped off the shipments to UPS immediately
While this week’s apology email from Epic was welcome, Brooks said she still wishes they would send something in writing to clear her sons’ names, as the collection agency letter gave a deadline of Jan. 19 to dispute the “debts” by phone or in writing.
“I called the debt collection company and because I didn’t know what extension to ask for, the automated system hung up on me,” said Brooks. “I didn’t think they were going to accuse us of still having their laptops. It didn’t occur to me to ask for a way to prove how I had returned them.
“As a parent, I am shocked at this irresponsible and harassing behavior. No one wants their children hounded by creditors, especially when the accusations are blatantly false.”
