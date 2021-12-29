ICYMI: Epic apologizes after 'children hounded by creditors' over laptops often already returned

“We will be addressing this issue with the company that provided the service. Your credit will NOT be affected due to their error regarding this notice.”

Another former Epic parent, who did not give permission for her name to be used, showed the Tulsa World the collection notices received by her daughters, ages 7 and 10, as well as a written receipt she requested when she returned their laptops in person in October.

“When I withdrew my girls from Epic in September, I had to ask them how to return the computers assigned to my kids,” she said. “I turned them in and had to ask for a receipt showing that I turned them in. How many other families have they done this to?”

For Brooks, of Broken Arrow, the process of withdrawing her children from Epic’s student rolls and the onus for returning their school-owned assets felt complicated and one-sided.