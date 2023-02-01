Icy roads prompt a fourth day of school closures

With roads and sidewalks remaining icy throughout half of its attendance area, Tulsa Public Schools will not have classes Thursday.

Along with TPS, officials at Bixby, Claremore Sequoyah, Coweta, Jenks, Kiefer and Union all announced by 5 p.m. Wednesday that Thursday will be another snow day for their students.

In an email to parents on Wednesday afternoon, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said the four straight snow days will not require the district to add instructional days to its calendar. The district’s offices will be open Thursday, albeit on a two-hour delay.

Meanwhile, Thursday will be a distance learning day for students who attend Allen Bowden, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, both KIPP Tulsa campuses, Liberty, Porter, Tahlequah, Tahlequah Sequoyah and Wagoner.

Citing the potential for thawed sleet and snow to refreeze overnight, officials at Owasso Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that they would make a decision Thursday morning about that day’s classes.

Additionally, in a letter to parents released Wednesday afternoon, Collinsville Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said his district would plan for in-person classes on Thursday but would reassess conditions on roads, sidewalks and parking lots early that morning to confirm whether that decision was still feasible.