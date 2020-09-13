Hundreds of Oklahoma college students self-isolate after exposures to COVID-19

Like OSU and OU, the University of Tulsa has certain housing units set aside for students who need to self-isolate because they have tested positive for COVID-19 or because they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

TU students who have been exposed to someone with the infection may remain in their normal housing unit because every student has a private room this semester, said Chief Compliance Officer Matt Warren.

TU had 33 students — or roughly 1% of the undergraduate population — in self-isolation last week, some on- and some off-campus, Warren said. Some had tested positive for COVID-19 while others were experiencing symptoms and waiting for test results.

Like their counterparts at OU and OSU, however, more students at TU seem to be avoiding in-person classes even if they have not been exposed to COVID-19.

The majority of TU courses give students of the option of attending physically or virtually.

“Virtual attendance is up slightly from the first week of courses,” Warren said, “and no student is forced to attend a class in person if they decide they are no longer comfortable with in-person attendance.”

