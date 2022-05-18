'How did these people not know?': Broken Arrow senior denied right to wear feather at graduation

BROKEN ARROW — An Indigenous Broken Arrow High School senior and her mother are speaking out after a graduation night confrontation with school district employees over an eagle feather.

Lena’ Black, who is Otoe-Missouria and Osage, arrived at Monday night’s ceremony with the feather attached to her mortarboard. The graduation dress code published on the district’s website instructs seniors to not decorate their mortarboards.

However, Black checked with a teacher ahead of time and was told that the feather did not count as a decoration due to its cultural significance.

Additionally, she said she had the feather on her cap without incident at school earlier that day and cleared multiple attire checkpoints at the stadium.

After she entered Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium, though, she was approached by a school counselor and a security guard about the feather. Black said she attempted to explain what she was wearing and why but was ignored. The security guard started grabbing at her cap, she said, trying to forcibly remove the feather.

“I had to take off my cap,” Black said, her voice shaking. “They kept trying to take it off of me. They were up in my space, touching me.”

Ultimately, Black had to leave the field due to an anxiety attack brought on by incident.

In January, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued a letter to school districts across the state, urging them to review their policies on Indigenous students wearing tribal regalia, feathers and other culturally significant items at graduation to ensure that those students’ rights are protected. Hofmeister issued similar letters in 2020 and 2021.

Hofmeister’s 2022 communique included a formal letter from by then-Attorney General Mike Hunter in 2019, stating that an Indigenous student’s right to wear eagle feathers on their mortarboard is protected under the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act.

According to enrollment data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, 314 students who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native attend Broken Arrow High School. That figure does not include students who identify as Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander or biracial.

In a written statement, BAPS Indian Education Coordinator Rich Pawpa said the confrontation was due to a miscommunication about the required protocols to get approval and that other Indigenous students wore regalia Monday night without incident.

“We continually collaborate as a district and Indian Education Program on protocols for ‘permission-based regalia’ (and) will continue to honor our district’s rich Native American culture,” he wrote. “This incident will serve as an opportunity to improve our communication and processes moving forward.”

A district representative said students are required to make a request to the Broken Arrow High School administration for any additions to their cap and gown.

However, the Black family said Wednesday that they were not apprised of any formal protocols or deadlines regarding regalia at graduation prior to Monday night’s incident.

Along with her mother, Marci Black, Lena’ did receive an apology Wednesday morning from a BAHS assistant principal. Although they were assured that it would never happen to another student, Marci Black said she is still angry that her family was put in that position in the first place.

“I want this to never happen to another Native student,” she said. “What my daughter went through and I had to watch, I do not want another student to have to deal with that.

"They ruined something she has worked her whole life to achieve. It was completely destroyed because people didn’t know or weren't aware of the cultural aspect of her plume.

"We live in a state with such a large Native population. How did these people not know?”

