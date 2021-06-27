 Skip to main content
Holocaust education workshops set for July, taking registrations
Holocaust education workshops set for July, taking registrations

The institute, which includes two days of free workshops, will be held July 22-23 at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, 2021 E. 71st St.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

Holocaust educators or anyone interested in the subject of Holocaust education are invited to register for the upcoming Eva K. Unterman Summer Institute for Holocaust Educators.

The institute, which includes two days of free workshops, will be held July 22-23 at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, 2021 E. 71st St.

Registration is required. Deadline to register is July 19. The event is limited to 50 participants.

The workshops, sponsored by the Tulsa City-County Library and the Jewish Federation’s Council for Holocaust Education, are geared toward teaching the Holocaust to middle and high school students.

Presenters will include Martin Rumscheidt, theologian and son of Nazi perpetrators; Maj. Chase Gunnell, law professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy; and Jenny McConnell, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum fellow.

Hours for both days are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and teaching materials will be provided.

To register or for more information, email Nancy Pettus at npettus@jewishtulsa.org.

Gilcrease Museum will close to the public July 5, and groundbreaking for the new building will likely take place in winter 2022.
US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

