Holland Hall building added to National Register of Historic Places

In the late 1960s, there was little of interest in the area south of 81st Street. A narrow, two-lane road connected the region to the rest of the city, and few would have considered it a convenient location for students to reach for classes every day.
Despite the area’s relative isolation, administrators at the Holland Hall Episcopal school banked on the city’s southern expansion making the location more attractive to students and families.
Half a century later, the 162-acre campus’ Walter Academic Building has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
Constructed in 1970, the Walter Academic Building first became eligible to enter the register in 2020. An alumnus of the school said its classification as a historic place is in part due to the past Board of Trustees' decision to situate the expanding campus in an area without significant urban development.
“It was in the hinterlands at the time. Even as a child, I can remember there was really not much beyond 81st and Yale,” said Ken Busby, a Holland Hall graduate and current Board of Trustees member. “No apartments on the hill, no shopping center — a lot of people thought Holland Hall was nuts to even think the city would grow that far.”
The Holland Hall trustees would eventually select O’Neil Ford to design the Walter Academic Building. The selection was particularly important, Busby said, as it laid the foundation for the building’s historical architectural significance and Ford’s style took advantage of the nature around his buildings.
“One of the major reasons they hired him was because he did believe in the environment and that things should reflect nature and be a part of nature,” Busby said. “He visualized the inside and outside, how that all related to the surrounding environment, and brought that to bear in his work.”
Ford’s style is reflected in everything from the color of bricks used to construct the building — inspired by Oklahoma’s red dirt, Busby said — to the common area’s parquet floor and large windows to welcome natural light.
Holland Hall, which was established downtown in the 1920s and has moved several times over the past century, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in conjunction with the building’s addition to the register, Holland Hall Head of School J.P. Culley said. A ceremony will be held when the historic place plaque is installed near the start of the next school year.
The Walter Academic Building’s nomination was never guaranteed, Busby said. The idea of applying to the register was first voiced in fall 2019, and when the Board of Trustees decided to move forward with the application, it contacted Tulsa architect and Holland Hall alumnus Marty Newman.
Newman said he has served as the head of the Tulsa Preservation Commission and remains involved nationally with preservation issues. Culley said Newman funded the application process and connected the Board of Trustees with Rosin Preservation LLC — a preservation firm based in Kansas City — to help write the nomination.
“(The firm’s employees) spent two solid days on our campus, taking photographs and so forth. We gathered materials, architectural renderings and so forth, and had copies of all those made and sent those to them,” Busby said.
The nomination was then taken through the “grueling” process of local, state and national acceptance before the building was added to the register, Busby said.
The building’s design is architecturally significant enough to warrant its place on the register, Culley said, but its design also has a tangible impact on the community it houses. The openness of the common space allows for students to be creative and “find their voice.”
Though the daily meetings in the common area are typically used to address schoolwide announcements and homework assignments, past students such as actor Tim Blake Nelson — who starred in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — would use the time to perform skits for classmates alongside Ken Levit, the current executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
“That's the really tangible place where students develop and begin to share their voice. … A building is a part of the curriculum,” Culley said. “It tells kids certain things about what you value as a school and what you hope for them in their education, and having that open relational space in the Walter Academic Building … helps them understand that.”
Being placed on the national register does not completely protect buildings from future demolition or deny the owners the ability to make interior modifications, Busby said, but the exterior view of the building may not be altered. Newman said this protection will help ensure that future students benefit from an environment unlike many of their peers’ schools.
“Most high schools are vinyl and hard tile, low maintenance and low bid,” Newman said. “This is an incredible, handcrafted, nurturing environment. It's just unbelievable it got built in the first place, … and the fact that they now recognize what they have and they want to honor that, it’s a really nice story.”