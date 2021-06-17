Holland Hall building added to National Register of Historic Places

Though the daily meetings in the common area are typically used to address schoolwide announcements and homework assignments, past students such as actor Tim Blake Nelson — who starred in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — would use the time to perform skits for classmates alongside Ken Levit, the current executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

“That's the really tangible place where students develop and begin to share their voice. … A building is a part of the curriculum,” Culley said. “It tells kids certain things about what you value as a school and what you hope for them in their education, and having that open relational space in the Walter Academic Building … helps them understand that.”

Being placed on the national register does not completely protect buildings from future demolition or deny the owners the ability to make interior modifications, Busby said, but the exterior view of the building may not be altered. Newman said this protection will help ensure that future students benefit from an environment unlike many of their peers’ schools.

“Most high schools are vinyl and hard tile, low maintenance and low bid,” Newman said. “This is an incredible, handcrafted, nurturing environment. It's just unbelievable it got built in the first place, … and the fact that they now recognize what they have and they want to honor that, it’s a really nice story.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.