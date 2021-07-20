Hofmeister visits Sand Springs to praise educators, encourage COVID vaccinations

She also knows that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away.

“We are still in a pandemic. Particularly those who cannot be vaccinated yet are the most vulnerable, which includes our children under the age of 12,” she said. “And so we have to still be mindful that for them, the pandemic is still very real.

“Even though the numbers have come down, we’re seeing flare-ups, and we could expect to see continued flare-ups if the adults who can be vaccinated delay that,” she said. “If you want to see schools open back up the way we all want for the fall, we can all do our important step in helping support schools by being vaccinated right now.”

Hofmeister added that the currently surging delta variant is a big concern.

“We should take the delta variant seriously. We are encouraging our families to work very closely with their pediatricians, with their family physicians, so that they can get the latest information and the information that is appropriate for their own family,” she said.

The state superintendent said a new law passed by the Legislature in May and signed into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt that prohibits state schools and colleges from adopting mandatory mask mandates or vaccination requirements “really removes some of those safeguards,” she said.