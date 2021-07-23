Higher education leaders talk about new collaborative effort at annual Tulsa Regional Chamber event

Fry talked about College Park, a collaboration between OSU-Tulsa and TCC that kicks off in August with its first two cohorts of business students.

Located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, courses will be taught by TCC and OSU-Tulsa faculty with a student earning an associate degree from TCC followed by a bachelor’s degree from OSU-Tulsa.

“A very important part of the cohort model is peer support,” Fry said. “Research clearly supports how important it is that students, no matter what their age, have peers who help them along the way.”

Rice talked about a new transfer partnership involving RSU, TCC and OU-Tulsa.

“We call it ‘two plus two plus two’ — two years at TCC, two years at Rogers to finish your bachelor’s, and you go seamlessly right into a master’s at OU-Tulsa,” he said.

Rice praised the consortium and the idea behind it.

“Business and industry want us to work together. The taxpayer wants us to work together. It just makes sense that we are all pulling the same direction and delivering what business and industry want for our communities,” he said.