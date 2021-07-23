Higher education leaders talk about new collaborative effort at annual Tulsa Regional Chamber event

Collaboration to help more area students earn bachelor’s degrees and better meet workforce needs was the theme Thursday as the Tulsa Regional Chamber held its first in-person event in more than a year and a half.
“Despite all of the difficulties we’ve been through, exciting work is happening in the Tulsa region,” said Rue Ramsey, who emceed the annual State of Education luncheon at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center.
Speaking to a full room, Ramsey, chamber vice president of workforce and talent strategies, said helping increase bachelor’s degree attainment for the region is a chamber priority.
“We’re grateful to the numerous educators, Career Tech partners, colleges, universities and workforce training partners that are working collectively toward the same goal,” she said.
Keynote speaker Laura Latta, executive director of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, talked about the work of the new consortium, which was launched in June after a year of work and preparation.
In prerecorded remarks, Latta — who was not present Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 — said the Tulsa area is a perfect fit for a higher education consortium, the goal of which is to help more students get four-year degrees by streamlining the process.
“With a variety of strong college and university options, and with a frequency of student transfers from one institution to another, it really is important to have a unifying, convening body, which is where the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium comes in,” she said.
Consortium members include Tulsa Community College, the University of Tulsa, Langston University, Northeastern State University, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, Rogers State University and the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, along with the chamber and other community organizations.
She said the consortium model has become common nationally and that “what we can learn from consortia across the nation is that with interinstitutional collaboration, the possibilities for innovation are truly endless.”
Latta, speaking directly to members of the business community, encouraged them to get involved.
“This work is really exciting, but it requires all hands on deck,” she said, adding that businesses have a critical role to play.
“Employer partnerships are crucial,” she said.
Possible ways employers can help, Latta said, include creating paid internships for college students or providing tuition remission or reimbursement for employees looking to earn a degree.
“Or build a partnership with a local college or university program in your domain or focus area,” she said.
A question-and-answer session was held with OSU-Tulsa President Pamela Fry and RSU President Larry Rice, both of whose schools have been involved in recent transfer partnerships.
Fry talked about College Park, a collaboration between OSU-Tulsa and TCC that kicks off in August with its first two cohorts of business students.
Located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, courses will be taught by TCC and OSU-Tulsa faculty with a student earning an associate degree from TCC followed by a bachelor’s degree from OSU-Tulsa.
“A very important part of the cohort model is peer support,” Fry said. “Research clearly supports how important it is that students, no matter what their age, have peers who help them along the way.”
Rice talked about a new transfer partnership involving RSU, TCC and OU-Tulsa.
“We call it ‘two plus two plus two’ — two years at TCC, two years at Rogers to finish your bachelor’s, and you go seamlessly right into a master’s at OU-Tulsa,” he said.
Rice praised the consortium and the idea behind it.
“Business and industry want us to work together. The taxpayer wants us to work together. It just makes sense that we are all pulling the same direction and delivering what business and industry want for our communities,” he said.
“Each consortium school has their own strengths,” Rice added. “I think the consortium schools — and our partners in Career Tech and K-12 — can meet any need that a new or existing business or industry has if we just know what those needs are.
“We can get it done.”
