Two leading Oklahoma Republicans said Monday they had no knowledge of a quote attributed to them in campaign materials that hit mailboxes in the Bixby Public Schools district on Monday.
The pieces, paid for by a political action committee, feature lengthy quotes attributed to Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern praising Bixby school board candidate Julie Bentley.
Bentley is trying to oust incumbent Matt Dotson in Tuesday's election.
"I didn't approve the quote and have not made an endorsement in that race," Pinnell said in a text when asked about the mailer.
A member of Hern's staff referred reporters to a Facebook post by Bentley's campaign.
"Hello everyone, I wanted to issue a statement of clarification regarding Congressman Hern & LT Governor Pinnell endorsing candidates. At this time, Congressman Hern and Lt Governor Pinnell have not endorsed any candidate in this race."
The mail pieces say they were paid for by Council of Oklahoma Leadership, which lists a Broken Arrow address and Bill Bickerstaff as chairman and treasurer. Another PAC, Council for Sound Policy, is registered to Bickerstaff at the same address.
The PACs were registered last October but were cited by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission on Feb. 1 for failure to renew. Neither filed a fourth-quarter Ethics Commission report, although school board reports generally are filed locally.
Bickerstaff was an unsuccessful Tulsa school board candidate in 2014.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
