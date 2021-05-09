Here's a look at how Proposition 2 of TPS' upcoming bond proposal would address the district's tech needs

The proposition also includes $1.9 million for digital marquees at campuses around the district.

Dana Kalbe is the principal at Hawthorne Elementary School, one of the sites that would receive a new digital marquee as part of Proposition 2. The current marquee at the north Tulsa campus is missing letters and many of the remaining ones are old and cracked, forcing the staff to choose their words and posts carefully.

“It’s almost an oxymoron,” she said. “We’re promoting literacy, but our marquee isn’t the best way to get that out. I’m excited to be able to put information out there for families to be able to understand what we’re trying to say.”

Twyla Waterson, the principal at MacArthur Elementary School, is in a similar situation and has had to resort to super glue in order to keep letters up on the marquee. New digital signage would help the school communicate more effectively with the community in both English and Spanish, something she said is a critical need while the pandemic continues to linger.

“When we had to switch back and forth between distance and in-person, it was very difficult to get that message out,” she said. “We didn’t have enough letters to post the message so that everyone could see it.